Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE LIKELY... .TEMPERATURES WILL DROP BELOW FREEZING FOR SEVERAL HOURS EARLY FRIDAY MORNING AND BOTTOM OUT IN THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 20S. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...LOWS IN THE MID TO UPPER 20S. SEVERAL HOURS OF SUB- FREEZING TEMPERATURES. * WHERE...SOUTHERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&