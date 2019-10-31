LEXINGTON - The Greenwood girls' soccer team will play in the state championship game for the first time in program history.
The Lady Gators beat Ashland Blazer 3-0 in the KHSAA Girls' Soccer State Tournament semifinals at Bryan Station on Thursday to earn a berth in Saturday's final, where they'll face Highlands.
"It's a lot of excitement. We have worked really hard to get here and these girls have earned it, so I'm super happy for them," first-year Greenwood head coach Zac Lechler said. "I've seen everything they've done -- the stuff in practice, the stuff out of practice -- and there's a lot of stuff that went into the season and we're ready for Saturday. That was our goal."
Despite cold and wind, Greenwood (22-2-3), playing in its first semifinal since 2008, got off to a hot start against the previously unbeaten Ashland (20-1-2). The Lady Gators pressured Ashland's defense from the start and eventually broke through with a low left-footed shot from senior captain Anna Haddock just over six minutes in that got past the dive of Ashland goalkeeper Mikayla Martin. It was the Auburn commit's 54th goal of the season and 150th of her career.
"It's hard to really put it into words. We are ecstatic. This whole postseason stretch, we've honestly just been on a high because we've been finding the results we've wanted, but again, we are not satisfied," Haddock said. "We want the state title and that's what we're here for, so we're not going to stop until we get it."
The Lady Gators racked up 14 shots in the first half and added a second goal with under seven minutes to play until the break when Sarah Wiles received a pass from Haddock, took one touch and placed a shot into the lower left corner of the goal for a 2-0 advantage.
Meanwhile, Greenwood continued to do what it has done all postseason -- shut teams down. Ashland got only two shots in the game, both of which came in the first half. Elizabeth DeMarse saved the only shot she needed to in the victory.
It's the seventh shutout in eight postseason games for Greenwood. The only goal the Lady Gators have allowed during that stretch was in a 2-1 Semi-State victory over Marshall County.
"I think, as a coach, defense is my primary goal and I think goals will come," Lechler said. "We always start with working from the back and working our way up through the season, so defense is definitely a priority on our team."
Senior defender Ellie Belcher provided the finishing touches in the victory less than three minutes into the second half when she one-timed a corner kick from Annabel Justice in for a 3-0 lead, which Greenwood would eventually close out for the program's first trip to the championship game.
"We definitely had some confidence coming into the half, but we knew we had to seal it away," Belcher said. "Getting that goal early really let us set in and know that this was our game and we took over."
Greenwood will now return to Bryan Station to face Highlands on Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT. Chloe Bramble scored in overtime to give the Bluebirds a 1-0 win over Sacred Heart in the second semifinal.
"We're just going to have to come out and give everything we have. The girls set the expectation in the offseason that they want to be here and win a state championship," Lechler said. "They have the opportunity, they've given themselves the chance to do that and we'll have to prove it on Saturday."
