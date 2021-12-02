Greenwood senior Emma Harmon held a signing ceremony Wednesday at the school to announce her plans to play women's golf at Wingate (N.C.).
In a news release, Harmon said she chose Wingate for the great relationship she has built with Wingate men's and women's golf coach J.D. Lamm, the beautiful campus and the solid exercise science and physical therapy programs that she intends for her majors for undergraduate and post-graduate studies.
“I’ve been blessed to play this sport and have this opportunity," Harmon said. "I can’t wait to see how I grow as a golfer in collegiate golf. It (Wingate) looks fun to be there and everyone seems excited to be there. It’s so positive.”
Wingate, located 30 miles east of Charlotte, N.C., is an NCAA Division II program in the South Atlantic Conference.
“We are extremely excited to have Emma join us next fall," Lamm said in a news release. "Based on the phone calls that I've had with Emma it was a pretty easy decision for us. She certainly seems to have the drive and the work ethic that I look for in recruits. I am certain she will be a great addition to the team and I know she will get a fantastic education while she is here at Wingate.”
Harmon has been one of this region’s standout golfers during her time at Greenwood with accolades including qualifying for three consecutive Leachman Buick KSHAA State Golf Championships and finishing as high as 15th place out of the 144 female participants. Harmon won the 2021 Bowling Green Girls' Junior City Championship title at the Paul Walker Golf Course, finished as the 2021 Region 3 individual runner up after winning the district individual championship, and was the 2020 district individual runner up.
Harmon was also part of two district championship teams with the Lady Gators and was a three-time selection and member of the winning team in the J.B. Holmes Ryder Cup Tournament.
“It’s incredible. Not only is she a perfectionist in golf, but in life too," Greenwood coach Jessica Barber said in a news release. "We have so much fun and being able to laugh and joke with her on the course – I’m gonna miss those moments in between."
Harmon’s father, Howard, attended Wingate as a football player in the 1980s.