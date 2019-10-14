Bowling Green and Greenwood moved one step closer to another Region 4 championship showdown with both teams earning shutout victories in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament on Monday at Warren Central High School.
Bowling Green blanked Glasgow 3-0, while Greenwood cruised to a 10-0 win in 62 minutes over Logan County as both teams advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals. With wins on Tuesday, the two teams would keep the streak alive of playing in the region title game every year this century.
“It was good just to start the week off right,” Bowling Green junior Haley Stevens said. “We played for each other tonight and it was good.
“At this point, obviously we want the win, but we just really want to have fun for each other because this season has been a lot different. We just try to play for each other a lot more this season.”
Stevens started the scoring in the third minute, converting on the Lady Purples' first shot on goal.
Bowling Green continued to pepper the net, with 12 shots on the goal in the first half. Glasgow keeper Paige Burd made 10 saves, with the only other blemish coming when Emma Bridges scored off assists from Riley Thompson and Fiona Manivong in the 28th minute.
“That’s what we wanted, just to get our momentum up,” Stevens said. “I think that really helped with our attitude through the rest of the game.”
Bowling Green (9-10) added one more goal in the second half when Stevens was able to finish a shot off a rebound in the 49th minute, but that was more than enough for the stout Lady Purples defense.
Glasgow (12-6) was held to one shot on goal, a free kick in the 53rd minute, with the only other scoring chance coming on a deflected corner kick.
Bowling Green finished with 34 shots, 23 on goal. Burd had 20 saves for the Lady Scotties.
“It was nice to get that early goal and get settled down,” BG coach Lisa Correa said. “I thought we were being a little too direct with the ball after we got that early goal. Once we started moving the ball around, we got more opportunities that opened up.
“I thought we possessed the ball pretty well. Our defensive four played great. They pretty much held them in check. That’s a credit to those defenders taking pride in their work.”
The Lady Purples will now face Franklin-Simpson, the District 13 tournament champion, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Greenwood (17-2-3) also made quick work in its opening game, scoring four goals in the first half.
Anna Haddock accounted for three goals – off a free kick in the fourth minute, in transition in the 18th minute and just inside the box in the 23rd minute – with Anna Drexel scoring the other goal from about 15 yards out in the ninth minute.
The Lady Gators continued to pile on in the second half, with Haddock, Annabel Justice and Drexel all scoring in the first five minutes of the half. Paige Hines scored to make it 8-0 in the 51st minute and Erin Heltsley added a goal three minutes later to stretch the margin to nine.
Drexel capped the scoring in the 62nd minute, scoring on a free kick to secure the first hat trick of her varsity career.
“It felt really good (to get the win),” Drexel said. “We were moving around the top probably better than we have all season. We connected very well tonight.”
Greenwood outshot Logan County 42-2, with a 30-0 advantage in shots on goal. Brady Alsup had 20 saves for Logan County (10-7).
“We really wanted to use this game to get used to the turf,” Greenwood coach Zac Lechler said. “We’ve only played two games this season on turf – one was in the preseason and the other was fairly early on that didn’t really go our way.
“As soon as we kind of got the hang of the speed of the ball, the pace … I think we definitely started to get used to it and the speed was definitely to our advantage tonight.”
Greenwood will face Barren County at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
