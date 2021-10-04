Greenwood's Paige Hines scored a goal and assisted on another as the Lady Gators shut out South Warren 5-0 in the District 14 Girls' Soccer Tournament semifinals Sunday at Bowling Green High School.
Kayelee Maners, Avery Buser, Anna Drexel and Claire Allen also scored one goal each for Greenwood (12-6-1). Goalkeepers Ellie Ramsing and McKenna Pohlmann tallied one save each to record the shutout.
The Lady Gators will take on Bowling Green (13-3-2), which topped Warren East 10-0 in Sunday's other semifinal, in the district championship Tuesday at Bowling Green Junior High.
Boys' soccer
Warren Central 2, Greenwood 0
Kenasi Mpenda scored two goals, both off Damir Beganovic assists, to lead Warren Central to a 2-0 win over Greenwood in the District 14 Boys' Soccer Tournament semifinals Sunday at Warren East High School.
Dragons goalkeeper Tarik Kovacevic finished with four saves to earn the shutout.
Warren Central (11-4-2) will face South Warren in the district championship Tuesday at Warren East.
South Warren 2, Bowling Green 0
David Brown and John Wilkerson each tallied a goal to boost South Warren to a 2-0 victory over Bowling Green on Sunday in the District 14 Boys' Soccer Tournament semifinals at Warren East.
Spartans goalkeeper Aiden Peerce earned the shutout.
South Warren (9-7-2) will faces Warren Central in the district championship Tuesday at Warren East.
Glasgow 6, Barren County 1
Jackson Bower scored two goals and assisted on three others to pace Glasgow to a 6-1 win over Barren County in the District 15 Boys' Soccer Tournament championship Sunday at the Glasgow/Barren County Soccer Complex.
Grant Gatlin added two goals and an assist, Andres Ramirez had a goal and two assists and Nick Bower also tallied a goal for the Scotties. Goalkeeper Quinton Grieshop finished with five saves for Glasgow (12-7-1).
Aden Nyekan had an unassisted goal for Barren County (7-12-1).
Both teams advance to the upcoming Region 4 tournament.