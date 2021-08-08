The Greenwood girls’ soccer team has made a habit out of deep postseason runs with three straight Region 4 titles, a state championship in 2019 and a Final Four appearance last season.
Despite losing a strong senior class, Greenwood looks to continue its success in District 14 and beyond with a nucleus that has raised expectations for the program.
“I think the girls that have been with the program the last two years at the varsity level have kind of set their own bar,” Greenwood assistant coach David Parra said. “They see what the history of the program is and they want to keep contributing to that.”
Greenwood returns its top two scorers in juniors Kaylee Maners and Claire Allen, but also returns plenty more experience in seniors Paige Hines and Maggie Blair, and juniors Sarah Wiles and Lola Akins.
Avery Buser and Ella Whittle are sophomores who could contribute this season.
Greenwood loses it goalkeeper, but has three potential replacements. Senior Camila Arechiga saw action last season. Ellie Ramsing, who played junior varsity two years ago, returns after spending a year in North Carolina, while transfer MacKenna Pohlman is also in the mix.
“We do bring a lot back,” Parra said. “I think what also helps too is these girls have been playing together since they were kids. Just having that experience together and kind of coming through the program at Drakes Creek and Greenwood as one unit.”
Bowling Green loses nine seniors, but returns leading goal scorer Maggie Morris. Senior Ella Farley will be more involved on the offensive end and sophomore Breece Bryant should play a bigger role, according to BG coach Lisa Correa.
Junior Jaycee Patterson gives the Lady Purples an experienced goalkeeper.
“They are really working hard,” Correa said. “They kind of gel as a group. We do have a lot of core players returning, but losing nine seniors, there are a lot of people that need to step into key roles this season for us.”
South Warren returns top scorer Agustina Pinilla, part of a senior class that includes Mckenna Armstrong, Zoe Martin and Ellie Wilson.
Warren Central returns leading scorers Ahtziri Falcon-Perez and Itzel Falcon-Perez, with goalkeeper Pressley Compton also returning.
Warren East loses leading scorer Lucy Patterson, but returns five seniors led by Chloe Grayson. Junior goalkeeper Abby Minor is also back for a team that missed several weeks last season due to COVID-19 protocols.
“I think the hope and goal is, number one, to be able to play as much as we can,” Warren East coach Will Eller said. “Last year just as we found our stride we had the interruption. It was the worst time because it felt like it wiped out almost the entire season.
“We lose some pieces … but the big thing for us this year is everything we do, we have to do as a team.”