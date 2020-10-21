The Greenwood volleyball team made it four straight titles with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-11, 25-13) win over Bowling Green in the District 14 tournament championship match Wednesday at South Warren High School.
Greenwood (8-6) seized the momentum early and steadily pulled away to continue its dominance against district opponents. The Lady Gators’ last loss to a District 14 foe was to South Warren in the Region 4 title game in 2017.
Senior Katie Howard was a member of that team – which won the district title before losing in the region tournament. Howard said to make it four straight titles in a season that began with uncertainty due to COVID-19 and included a two-week team quarantine is a pretty special accomplishment.
“It definitely means a lot,” Howard said. “Me and my team are super excited. We just want to work to get better each and every day.”
Bowling Green (15-7) entered after an emotional five-set thriller against South Warren on Tuesday, clinching a spot in the title game for the first time in 2013. The Lady Purples looked to continue that momentum, building a 12-9 lead in the first set before Greenwood scored seven straight to take the lead for good – with Bowling Green unable to get closer than three points the rest of the set.
Greenwood cruised in the second set, scoring the first five points and nine out of the first 10. Bowling Green never recovered, unable to get closer than seven points in set two.
The Lady Gators jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the third set, before Bowling Green rallied to tie it 8-all. Greenwood answered with seven straight to take the lead for good – securing the match on a kill by Howard on the final point.
“I told the girls they were emotional and it could go either way, so you have to go out there and put the pressure on them early and kind of suck the emotion from them,” Greenwood coach Allen Whittinghill said. “It was a big game last night. It was really exciting. They played so hard to beat South, so we wanted to come out and hit you at the net – play the net a little bit better. I think our size bothered them and I thought we blocked fantastic.”
Howard finished with 13 kills and 11 digs. Olivia Overmohle added 11 kills and Meg Gore finished with 34 assists.
“It felt really good to go out there and set the tone as a team,” Overmohle said. “It feels really good for all of us and we are really happy about it.”
Charli Hodges had five kills for Bowling Green, while Elizabeth Maglinger added four kills.
“When you come off an emotional win like that last night, it is a big emotional rollercoaster,” BG acting coach Keith Carver said. “You go so high, go so high and then you can come down really easy. Hat’s off to Greenwood, a great program, a great coach, a great tradition. They came out and fought. We came up a little short.”
Howard was named the tournament MVP. Overmohle and Gore were also named to the all-tournament team along with teammate Sydney Keown; Bowling Green’s Kenzie Austin, Kaia Barnett and Anna Neal; South Warren’s Sydney Clayton and Kaylee Gifford; Warren East’s Makayla Cason and Jada Knight; and Warren Central’s Megan Wylie and Ariana Simmons.
Greenwood and Bowling Green both advance to the Region 4 Tournament, which begins Monday at Russell County. Pairings will be determined Thursday.{&end}
