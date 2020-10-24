The sloppier the weather, the better for the Greenwood girls’ soccer team which advanced in the postseason with a 2-1 win over Madisonville North-Hopkins in Saturday’s opening round of the state tournament at Greenwood High School.
Playing in wet conditions throughout, Greenwood (15-2-1) took control early but had to survive a late push from Madisonville to move on to the state quarterfinals Monday.
While not as extreme as last year’s driving rain storm in a quarterfinal win against Daviess County, Saturday’s conditions created another sloppy track that the Lady Gators used to their advantage.
Greenwood coach Zac Lechler said he doesn’t think any of his team would admit it, but they seem to play well in the adverse conditions.
“I think it was a good game,” Lechler said. “Our backs did a very good job. They stayed composed. They were moving the ball really well today. I think it just felt good to be back at the Swamp on our home field.”
Greenwood, which had to rally from two down late in Thursday’s Region 4 title game, got off to a fast start against Madisonville-North Hopkins with Claire Allen scoring after Madisonville was unable to clear a shot that hit off the post.
“We got to settle in after that first goal and get a little relaxed,” Lechler said. “I think at a point we got a little too relaxed and they started to push on us a little bit, but we were able to stay composed in the back.”
The Lady Gators continued to control possession – shooting 13 shots, nine on goal – in the opening half, but were unable to add to the 1-0 advantage.
It remained 1-0 until midway through the second half when Erin Heltsley fired a shot from just outside the box for a goal that made the score 2-0.
“My teammate Amaya (Salvador) just passed the ball back and I had an open shot,” Helsley said. “I just went for it.”
Madisonville-North Hopkins (9-7-3) got a bit of life when Abigail Center scored with three minutes remaining, the Lady Maroons' first shot on goal in the game, but Greenwood was able to hold on for the win with Lady Gators goalkeeper Taryn Guyer saving MNH’s only other shot on goal in the final minutes.
Greenwood finished with 22 shots, 13 on goal. Kara Franklin had nine saves for the Lady Maroons.
Greenwood advances to host Owensboro Catholic in the state quarterfinals Monday at 7 p.m. – guaranteeing the senior class one more home game.
The two teams met in the regular season in Owensboro, with Greenwood winning 4-1.
“(Playing one more home game is) exciting,” Heltsley said. “It’s great to be able to play here again and it was a great opportunity to play here today. I’m just excited to keep moving on.”
