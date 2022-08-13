Greenwood senior Cassidy Akin (3) and Bardstown junior Ava Roby (13) battle for possession of the ball in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood senior Anna Drexel (12) heads the ball away from Bardstown freshman Emily Uldrich (17) in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood senior Anna Drexel (12) moves the ball down field past Bardstown freshman Miyah Courtney (2) in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood senior Gracie Fenno (5) kicks the ball away from Bardstown junior Kaitlin St. Peter (28) in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood junior Sidney Murrell (21) looks to pass the ball to a teammate in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood senior Anna Drexel (12) moves the ball past Bardstown freshman Emily Uldrich (17) in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood senior Gracie Fenno (5) blocks the ball from Bardstown junior Kaitlin St. Peter (28) in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood senior Sarah Wiles (6) and Bardstown sophomore Rowan Walls (22) battle for possession of the ball in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood senior Anna Drexel (12) collides with Bardstown junior Tate Blincoe (15) as she tries to move the ball past Blincoe and freshman Miyah Courtney (2) in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood senior Ava Elliott (1) looks to pass the ball to a teammate in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood senior Ava Elliott (1) and Bardstown freshman Emily Uldrich (17) battle for possession of the ball in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood senior Lola Aikins (22) kicks the ball away from Bardstown junior Avery Welther (16) in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood senior Cassidy Akin (3) and Bardstown junior Ava Roby (13) battle for possession of the ball in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood senior Anna Drexel (12) heads the ball away from Bardstown freshman Emily Uldrich (17) in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood senior Anna Drexel (12) moves the ball down field past Bardstown freshman Miyah Courtney (2) in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood senior Gracie Fenno (5) kicks the ball away from Bardstown junior Kaitlin St. Peter (28) in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood junior Sidney Murrell (21) looks to pass the ball to a teammate in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood senior Anna Drexel (12) moves the ball past Bardstown freshman Emily Uldrich (17) in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood senior Gracie Fenno (5) blocks the ball from Bardstown junior Kaitlin St. Peter (28) in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood senior Sarah Wiles (6) and Bardstown sophomore Rowan Walls (22) battle for possession of the ball in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood senior Anna Drexel (12) collides with Bardstown junior Tate Blincoe (15) as she tries to move the ball past Blincoe and freshman Miyah Courtney (2) in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood senior Ava Elliott (1) looks to pass the ball to a teammate in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood senior Ava Elliott (1) and Bardstown freshman Emily Uldrich (17) battle for possession of the ball in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood senior Lola Aikins (22) kicks the ball away from Bardstown junior Avery Welther (16) in the Lady Gators’ 0-0 tie with the Lady Tigers at Greenwood High School on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
After a couple of postponements, the Greenwood girls’ soccer team finally got to get its season underway on Saturday hosting Bardstown at Drakes County Middle School.
And while the end result – a 0-0 tie with the defending Region 5 champion – wasn’t what Greenwood had hoped for to start the season, there were still plenty of positives to take away from the scoreless draw.
“We had two preseason scrimmages against some pretty tough opponents, but we were definitely itching to get on our own field and on our own turf to come out and play,” Greenwood coach Zac Lechler said. “I think we did some really good things today. I think it was just that final ball that we were missing.”
Greenwood (0-0-1) came out aggressive and controlled the tempo throughout, but couldn’t find the back of the net. The Lady Gators had three shots on goal in the first 20 minutes, including a shot by Manon Kondracki that nearly slipped past Bardstown keeper Emily Clements.
The Lady Gators finished the first half with 11 shots, five on goal, holding Bardstown to three shots, one on goal.
“We have been working on pressuring and I think we did really well,” Greenwood senior Kayelee Maners said. “We kept pressuring the ball. We just couldn’t finish in the final third. I think that is something we need to work on.”
Greenwood kept the pressure going in the second half. Maners had two chances in the first five minutes, but the first shot was stopped on a diving save by Clements and the second was just wide. Maners said the team kept its composure and didn’t get frustrated by the near misses.
“We make a mistake and we move on,” Maners said. “We use that anger to keep going, keep moving forward. We knew we were going to get one eventually – or at least we should have – but just kept going and kept trying.”
Bardstown (0-0-2) had a couple of free kicks in the final minutes, but was turned away. Greenwood keeper Ellie Ramsing finished with a pair of saves to record the shutout as the defense limited Bardstown to five total shots – two on goal.
“We’ve got a really good back line this year,” Lechler said. “I think we even have some players coming off the bench that add some really good play to the back. We are definitely looking good in the back, but I think defensively it starts with the pressure with the front three first.”
Greenwood finished with 23 shots – 12 on goal.
“I think we did all the right things,” Lechler said. “It was just that last ball into the back of the net today. We had plenty of chances to finish. We had plenty of shots. We had a lot go over the crossbar today, which is unfortunate. We usually have some pretty good shots. I think everything else (was good).”
The Lady Gators return to action at 5:30 p.m. Monday, opening District 14 play at Warren Central.
– Follow prep sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.