Greenwood’s Halleigh House (16) bumps the ball over the net in the Lady Gators’ 3-0 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Halleigh House (16) gives her teammates high-fives after the Lady Gators won the second match in their 3-0 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Kenzie Garrison (16) dives to bump the ball in the Lady Gators’ 3-0 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Lila Whittinghill (23) gives Ella Duke (4) a high-five after the Lady Gators scored a point in their 3-0 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Lila Britt (5) spikes the ball over Greenwood’s Ava Travis (21) in the Lady Gators’ 3-0 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Addi McEwing (24) jumps to spike the ball in the Lady Gators’ 3-0 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Halleigh House (16) bumps the ball over the net in the Lady Gators’ 3-0 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Halleigh House (16) gives her teammates high-fives after the Lady Gators won the second match in their 3-0 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Kenzie Garrison (16) dives to bump the ball in the Lady Gators’ 3-0 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Lila Whittinghill (23) gives Ella Duke (4) a high-five after the Lady Gators scored a point in their 3-0 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Lila Britt (5) spikes the ball over Greenwood’s Ava Travis (21) in the Lady Gators’ 3-0 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Addi McEwing (24) jumps to spike the ball in the Lady Gators’ 3-0 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Greenwood volleyball team started slow then picked up steam, opening the season with a 3-0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-16) win at South Warren on Tuesday.
Greenwood (1-0 overall, 1-0 District 14) survived a tight first set before senior hitters Aubrey Packer and Addi McEwing got rolling to help the Lady Gators win in Nicole Whitson’s first game as head coach.
“I am so proud of them,” Whitson said. “They came out and took care of business. We’ve got a long road ahead of us. It’s the start of the season, so we just have to keep going.”
South Warren (0-1, 0-1) was looking to avenge a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Greenwood in last year’s district tournament. The Spartans started strong, building a 7-3 lead in the first set before Greenwood was able to chip away.
The Lady Gators got back-to-back kills from Packer to take a 16-14 lead, but were unable to get separation. South Warren regained momentum and surged in front 23-22 after a kill by Lucy Hodgins, but Greenwood answered with three straight points -- two kills by Packer and an ace from Kaelyn Morgan to secure the first set.
Greenwood never trailed in the second set with Packer, McEwing and the rest of the front line taking control and steadily pulling away.
Greenwood looked like it would cruise in the third set as well, leading 11-7 before the Spartans began to rally. South Warren used a 6-1 spurt to slip in front briefly, but Greenwood answered with three straight to regain control and never trailed again.
“We were all a little bit nervous, but definitely our hard work paid off,” Packer said. “I know a lot of the seniors including myself were sad about how this was the last first game. I think we were a little bit nervous starting out, but I think we got over it after the first set.”
Packer finished with 13 kills. McEwing added eight kills, while Morgan finished with four aces.
Lila Britt had five kills for the Spartans, while Hodgins added three kills.
“It was a challenge for us,” South Warren coach Erika Wenger said. “We were working on some stuff …We learned a lot tonight.”
South Warren will travel to the Owensboro Convention Center to face Ohio County in the Apollo Summer Slam at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Greenwood will play at Warren East at 7 p.m. on Thursday
“I’ve coached some girls on that team,” Whitson said. “I’ve got a friend on the other side I am coaching against. It’s going to be bittersweet.”
– Follow sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.