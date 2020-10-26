Greenwood earned a 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-8) victory over Todd County Central in the Region 4 Volleyball Tournament quarterfinals Monday at Russell County High School.
Katie Howard, who was named the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association Region 4 Player of the Year on Monday, finished with a team-high 13 kills to lead the Lady Gators. Warren East's Sheila Yokley was named the KVCA Region 4 Coach of the Year.
Olivia Overmohle turned in a balanced night with seven kills, seven aces and six digs for Greenwood.
Also for the Lady Gators, Meg Gore tallied 29 assists, Aubrey Packer chipped in with five kills and Emma Loiars had five aces.
Greenwood advances to Wednesday's regional semifinal matchup against host Russell County. The Lakers beat Allen County-Scottsville 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-16) in Monday's other quarterfinal match.
