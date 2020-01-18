After having over a week off, the Greenwood girls' basketball team was back in action and picked up a 52-44 win at Owensboro on Saturday.
Leia Trinh led the Lady Gators (8-6) with 20 points, Kayla Grant had 12 and Nicole Milam had 10.
Greenwood bounced back from a 63-40 loss at Bowling Green in its last game and has now won five of its last seven games. The Lady Gators will host Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Owensboro (5-11) will host Ohio County on Monday.
Barren County 63, Warren Central 35
The Trojanettes outscored the Lady Dragons 39-16 in the second half to pull away for a 63-35 win on Saturday.
Barren County (13-4) led Warren Central (5-13) 24-19 at the half, but held a 51-30 lead after three quarters and allowed just five points in the fourth.
Raven Ennis led the Trojanettes with 24 points, Karleigh Delk had 10 and Elizabeth Bertram had 10.
Warren Central will host South Warren on Tuesday and Barren County will travel to Monroe County on Monday.
