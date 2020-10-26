Greenwood girls’ soccer coach Zac Lechler could sense in warmups prior to Monday’s state quarterfinal game against Owensboro Catholic that his team was focused and ready to go.
His observation proved to be correct as the Lady Gators used a quick start to race past the Lady Aces 3-0 and head back to the state Final Four in Lexington.
Greenwood (16-2-1) scored all three goals in the first 10 minutes and cruised from there, moving one step closer to possibly repeating as state champions.
“We had a lot of energy when we got here,” Lechler said. “From the warmup, we were connecting really well. We were communicating. We were loud. Everything looked good in the warmup and it translated to the first half. We knew exactly what we had to do today and we came out and executed really well.”
Greenwood beat Owensboro Catholic 4-0 in the regular season. It didn’t take long to pick where it left off in the first match as the Lady Gators got on the board two minutes in when Erin Heltsley found Kayelee Maners open in the box and Maners was able to beat the goalkeeper in a one-on-one matchup.
“We wanted to take control really fast and keep applying pressure,” Maners said. “Scoring a goal early really helped our aggressiveness.”
Five minutes later, the Lady Gators' lead grew to 2-0 on a free kick from Maggie Blair straight on just outside of the penalty box. Maners added another goal in the 10th minute, getting free on the back post and smashing a shot into the open night.
The quick start was exactly how they planned it, according to Lechler.
“If I am correct, I think Owensboro Catholic had some early goals in their last two games and then they just settled in and stayed in the back and cleared things out and let their forwards go to work,” Lechler said. “We knew we had to come out strong in the beginning, set the tone, so we didn’t get stuck in that type of situation.”
Owensboro Catholic tried to get back into the game, but never could get on the scoreboard. A diving shop by Taryn Guyer prevented a potential goal late in the first half. Owensboro Catholic’s best chance to score in the second half came in the 60th minute, when the shot hit the post.
Greenwood outshot Owensboro Catholic 17-7, with a 9-4 advantage in shots on goal.
“We stayed really composed,” Lechler said. “I think our defense does a really good job. Sometimes we give up a few more shots than we would like, but we don’t give up easy shots or simple shots where forwards are balanced and get a really good hit off. It makes it easier on our keeper and makes us look really good all around.”
Greenwood will now face No. 1 Sacred Heart in the semifinals on Wednesday at Henry Clay High School in Lexington. The time is to be determined.
The two teams met in the final game of the regular season, with Sacred Heart winning 4-0.
“I think we learned a lot,” Lechler said. “That was a big growth time for us. We are looking forward to the challenge.”
