The Greenwood volleyball team will look to continue its recent success, trying to win another region title under head coach Allen Whittinghill.
Greenwood returns plenty of experience, but loses one of the state’s top hitters in Katie Howard – now at Western Kentucky – in its quest for a fourth straight region title. The Lady Gators are ranked No. 8 in the state in the preseason coaches’ poll.
“We’ve been through this before,” Whittinghill said. “We lost a good (Division 1) player, but we have a lot of good kids back. I have a pretty substantial sophomore class. A couple of kids are really going to surprise people. They got better in the offseason, a lot more mature. We are going to have our struggles, but we’ve played pretty good so far in the preseason.”
Seniors Olivia Overmohle, Olivia Lovall and Emma Loiars are experienced hitters, with senior setter Meg Gore running the offense.
“That helps a lot,” Whittinghill said. “Obviously we’ve got nobody to throw it up to like Katie, but we have a lot of confidence and experience with her. She runs a good offense and is a good tempo person. She kind of knows how to get kids going who may not know how to get themselves going.”
Bowling Green will look to build off last year’s run to the region finals. The Lady Purples lose three seniors, but return several key contributors from last season. Senior Charli Hodges led Bowling Green in kills in 2020, while junior setter Kaia Barnett is back after recording more than 700 assists last season.
Junior hitter Elizabeth Maglinger is also back after finishing with 159 kills as a sophomore with eighth grader Amirra Bailey expected to contribute.
“Last year was big for our program,” BG coach Tim Sharp said. “We lost three seniors from last year and it will be a challenge to fill those spots. We are looking at some of our young kids to step up and try to fill those roles.”
After having its string of seven straight region title games snapped, South Warren will look to bounce back with senior hitter Maddie Rockrohr and junior Paige Logsdon returning.
The Spartans lose setter Sydney Clayton, but return senior defensive specialist Kaylee Gifford who led South Warren in digs last season.
Warren East loses its top two hitters, but returns sophomore setter Jada Knight. The Lady Raiders bring back four seniors – including Clara Nesbitt and defensive specialist Carlie Elkins.
Former Bowling Green coach Allyson Barnett takes over at Warren Central, inheriting a program that is looking for its first district win since 2012.
The Lady Dragons roster includes six seniors – including hitters Jalika Bojang and Ariana Simmons.
“It’s a good district,” Whittinghill said. “Some people in our state don’t realize that necessarily, but I think you will see Bowling Green and South Warren get out there and do some stuff. (Warren East coach Sheila Yokely) always does a good job with her girls. Allyson taking on Warren Central, all reports are they have improved already.
“All of the coaches are really a hard working group and a bunch of nice people, so it makes it fun for all of us.”