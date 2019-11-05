Before the season began, Greenwood volleyball coach Allen Whittinghill had an idea that his team could do something special if it got a chance to repeat as Region 4 champion and make a return trip to the state tournament.
That opportunity becomes a reality when the Lady Gators open the state tournament against Henderson County at 8:30 a.m. CST on Friday at Valley High School in Louisville.
Greenwood heads into the tournament looking to make a deep run in a sport dominated by private schools. No public school has ever won the state title, with Greenwood one of two public schools to ever make the championship game.
"We talked about how this team has a special potential," Whittinghill said. "We wanted a chance to go up there and try to upset some of the big private schools. That's what us public schools can only hope for. This team has the potential and I think so far they have lived up to it."
The players are also eager to see what they can do at the state tournament.
"We are very excited," Greenwood junior hitter Katie Howard said. "We have the best teams in the nation in Kentucky and we get to play them in the biggest tournament of the year."
Greenwood enters the tournament ranked No. 7 in the state in the coaches' poll, facing a Henderson County team that beat University Heights 3-2 in the Region 2 final.
The two teams did not play this season, but Henderson County (23-12) did face Region 4 teams Allen County-Scottsville, Logan County, Bowling Green and Warren East – going 2-3 in those games.
"We played them at the end of the year last year and I know they lost a couple of players that were pretty good," Whittinghill said. "It looks like they had some struggles throughout the year, but they got it together and beat a pretty good team in the regional final.
"That's a good program. They are going to be game to try to win a game at state, too. They are not going up there to just play around with us."
Howard said at this point preparation is more about the Lady Gators than the opponent.
"We've heard from other teams that have played them and they've told us how we compare to them, but we really are just focusing on ourselves," Howard said. "In the end, that is all it takes."
Greenwood (37-2) brings a strong resume into the state tournament field of 16. The Lady Gators have yet to lose to a team from Kentucky this season. Greenwood won three out of four tournaments it competed in during the regular season, went 5-0 against teams ranked in the Top 25 in Kentucky – including the top ranked public school Louisville Male – and beat the No. 2 ranked team in Alabama.
For that reason, Whittinghill believes his team is battle-tested and ready for what could be a gauntlet if the Lady Gators want to make a deep run. Greenwood would likely face No. 4 Notre Dame in the second round, with a potential semifinal matchup against defending state champion Louisville Assumption – which is looking for a third straight title.
A win in the semifinals and seven-time champion Louisville Mercy would likely be waiting in the championship game.
"The side of the bracket we are on, if you want to win the state tournament, more than likely you are going to have to go through the three premier private schools in the state in a row," Whittinghill said.
It's a tough road, but one the Lady Gators are ready to take on.
"I think we are all excited to just go out there and show what we can do one last time," senior hitter Annee Lasley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.