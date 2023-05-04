Greenwood pitcher Kayden Murray (40) pitches to Bowling Green short stop Caroline Sharber (13) in the Gators’ 17-0 win in four innings against the Purples at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood third baseman Lydia Kirby (26) and left fielder Elsie Kirby (14) give each other high-fives after they both safely crossed home plate in the Gators’ 17-0 win in four innings against the Purples at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green pitcher Hadley Morrison (5) pitches to Greenwood first baseman Hanna Kirby (4) as center fielder Calli Huff (25) looks to run to third base in the Gators’ 17-0 win in four innings against the Purples at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green short stop Caroline Sharber (13) reaches to catch the ball as Greenwood right fielder Savannah White (27) slides into second in the Gators’ 17-0 win in four innings against the Purples at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green short stop Caroline Sharber (13) attempts to tag Greenwood center fielder Calli Huff (25) out at second in the Gators’ 17-0 win in four innings against the Purples at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood center fielder Calli Huff (25) smiles after making it safely to second base as Bowling Green short stop Caroline Sharber (13) attempts to tag her out in the Gators’ 17-0 win in four innings against the Purples at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood left fielder Elsie Kirby (14) makes it safely to third base as Bowling Green third baseman Amparo de Jesus (21) catches the ball in the Gators’ 17-0 win in four innings against the Purples at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood first baseman Hanna Kirby (4) runs home in the Gators’ 17-0 win in four innings against the Purples at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
It was a senior night to remember for the Greenwood softball team, which rolled to a 17-0, four-inning win over District 14 rival Bowling Green on Thursday at Greenwood High School.
On a night when Greenwood honored its three seniors -- Kayden Murray, Hanna Kirby and Lydia Kirby -- the Lady Gators used a complete effort at the plate and a nearly perfect night in the circle from Murray to earn the quick victory.
“Great kids,” Greenwood coach Rodney Bush said. “I hate to lose them going into next year, but we are still on the gas this year. I think we are peaking at the right time.”
Murray set the tone in the circle with a dominant performance. She struck out 13 in four innings, with the only baserunner reaching on a dropped third strike to open the game.
She had immaculate innings in the second and third innings and retired the first 11 batters on 33 pitches before finally throwing a ball with one out in the fourth.
“In my head I was thinking about it and I didn’t want to say it out loud,” Murray said. “Then it happened, but it’s OK.”
Murray finished her night with 13 strikeouts on 41 pitches, one ball. She added two hits and three RBIs in her first at-bats of the season.
“I really wanted it to be a good night, so I was really happy with the way things turned out,” Murray said.
Offensively, Greenwood (13-9 overall, 4-2 District 14) got it going with an eight-run first that included two-run doubles from Murray and Callie Huff, two RBI singles from Elsie Kirby and an RBI single from Macie Murray.
The Lady Gators added four more runs in the second that included an RBI single from Kayden Murray and two-run single from Kirby.
Greenwood capped the scoring with a five run fourth with a pair of homers accounting for most of the scoring in the rally. Macie Murray homered to left to open the inning and Lydia Kirby finished it off with a walk-off three run homer. She said it was the perfect end to her senior night.
“It was very special,” Kirby said. “I actually teared up a little bit (rounding the bases). … It’s my last season and I want to go out with a bang.”
Greenwood finished with 13 hits. Elsie Kirby led the way with four hits.
Bowling Green dropped to 2-17 overall, 1-5 in district play.
Bush said his team is starting to come together as the regular season winds down.
“We are just real young at the plate, so a lot of learning, a lot of discipline, a lot of getting emotions in check,” Bush said. “This bunch has grown tremendously this year. Had a little ‘Come to Jesus’ meeting here a couple of weeks ago and I’ve seen some kids really turn the corner since that meeting.”
Greenwood is scheduled to play in the Owensboro Catholic Classic this weekend, while Bowling Green is scheduled to host Warren East at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
BGHS 000 0 -- 0 0 5
GHS 840 5 -- 17 13 0
WP: Murray LP: Morrison.
