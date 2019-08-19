Anna Haddock is playing at full speed for Greenwood this season.
Not that there was really a question, but any lingering concern about Haddock's recovery from last season's broken foot suffered just before regional play began can safely be discarded now. In four games this season, Haddock has been up to her old tricks as the catalyst of the Lady Gators' offense.
Haddock, who notched career goal No. 100 in last week's home win against Bardstown, tallied her third three-goal game of the season -- literally, a hat trick of hat tricks -- to pace the Lady Gators to an 11-1 win over District 14 rival Warren Central on Monday at Drakes Creek Middle School.
"Yeah, she's doing fine -- no worries there," Greenwood first year-coach Zac Lechler said of Haddock, an Auburn commit and the reigning Gatorade Girls' State Soccer Player of the Year. "She's playing really well and is a big contributor both on and off the field. She's an all-around leader."
Haddock helped the Lady Gators score first just two minutes into the game with an assist to Rebekah Dickinson. Less than a minute later, it was Haddock's turn to score as she received a cross in the penalty area and punshed a shot past Lady Dragons goalkeeper Stacey Edgar to put Greenwood up 2-0.
Warren Central, playing its season opener under first-year coach Angelia Miller, didn't fold despite the early deficit and oppressive heat.
On a counterattack, the Lady Dragons' Hailey Maradiaga snapped off a precise shot on a long-ball attempt that Greenwood keeper Liz DeMarse couldn't reach before it tucked under the crossbar. It was Warren Central's first goal against Greenwood since 2016 and pulled the Lady Dragons back within 2-1 with 36:30 to go in the first half.
Greenwood's Annabel Justice gave her team a bit more breathing room iwth 28 minutes left with a run through the penalty area that ended with a goal.
After a short water break just past the 20-minute mark, it was all Greenwood as the Lady Gators scored three times to take a 6-1 lead into the half.
Callie Strode scored on a header that Edgar partially collected but couldn't corral, Anna Drexel chipped in a goal off Strode's corner kick and Haddock got her second goal by slicing through the penalty box before finishing with a left-footed kick.
"I feel like we're playing very well," Strode said. "We're connecting really well with each other."
After outshooting the Lady Dragons 26-2 in the first 40 minutes, Greenwood (3-1) kept up that relentless pressure in the second half by outshooting Warren Central 19-0 before the game ended early via the mercy rule.
Sarah Wiles opened the scoring for Greenwood three minutes into the second half off Strode' long cross from the sideline. Wiles, a freshman, struck again for her second goal 13 minutes later to stretch the lead to 8-1.
The Lady Gators' Alyson Kaelin go her first goal with a long ball that found the mark, then Haddock got her hat trick -- and 11th goal of the season -- after collecting a cross to the middle for a one-on-one chance against Diaz.
Haddock helped end the game with 14:40 to go with a through ball to teammate Ellie Belcher, who finished with the game-ending goal.
"We had 10 leave, but we had 10 juniors coming up," Lechler said of the Lady Gators' heavy graduation losses. "So we still had some players to fill the gap a little bit."
Diaz, a first-year starter, finished with 12 saves for the Lady Dragons.
Warren Central played less than full strength after losing a pair of key players to injury in the preseason, Miller said.
"It's been rough season so far, and those were not even regular-season games," Miller said. "Definitely a tough start."
The Lady Dragons are back in action at home Thursday against Monroe County. Greenwood next plays Saturday at Graves County.
