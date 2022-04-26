Greenwood's softball team gave starting pitcher Kayden Murray an early safety net with a two-run rally in the top of the first inning Tuesday.
Murray didn't need even that much support, but the junior right-hander still welcomed that early lead against District 14 rival Warren East as she fired a complete-game shutout in the Lady Gators' 4-0 win at Phil Burkeen Field.
"When I'm on the mound knowing that we have runs on the board, it's really good knowing that," Murray said. "I have more confidence on the mound, and it is more comfortable with runs on the board."
In a matchup of ranked teams in the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association weekly poll, No. 4 Greenwood (18-2 overall, 5-0 District 14) struck early against No. 12 Warren East (16-5-1, 2-3) with that first-inning rally.
Greenwood's Allyson Smith worked a leadoff walk against Lady Raiders starting pitcher Emma Markham, then moved up a base on Caitlyn Oliver's sacrifice bunt before Josi Morrison crushed a 2-0 fastball for a two-run home run over the right-field fence.
The home run was Morrison's team-leading 11th this season.
"The home run today, I was really expecting something outside because Emma has a very, very good curveball so I kind of towed the line and just took it that way," Morrison said.
The Lady Raiders looked to answer in the bottom of the first when Madison Hymer reached on a one-out single, then moved into scoring position on Haylie Brasel's sacrifice bunt. Murray then induced a an inning-ending flyout to end the threat.
That proved to be Warren East's only baserunner until the fifth inning, when Emma Young beat out an infield single and moved to second on a throwing errror with two outs. Murray was again up to the challenge, ringing up a strikeout to end the inning.
"Really, we can thank Kayden for that game -- she kept us in it," Greenwood coach Taylor Proctor said. "We had an opportunity to maybe score again and we just didn't capitalize and left too many runners on base. But overall we came through when we needed to -- Josi with the clutch hit and Allyson kind of paced us all game at the plate."
Smith finished 2-for-3 for the Lady Gators, with her double leading off the top of the seventh sparking another rally. Oliver followed by laying down another sacrifice bunt that was misplayed on the throw. Smith came around to score and another errant throw back to the infield allowed Oliver to reach third.
Morrison drove in the final run with a double to finish her day 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs.
"Josi swung the bat well tonight and she's swung the bat well all year long," Warren East coach Phillip McKinney said. "She came up the second time up 3-0 and hits just a missile off the fence, so the kid's definitely in a zone."
Murray finished off the complete-game shutout by striking out two of the three batters she faced in the bottom of the seventh. Murray finished with eight strikeouts.
"Kayden's been phenomenal," Morrison said. "I played travel ball with Kayden this summer and she did fantabulous, so just seeing her be able to do this in high school for us and our team ... and then our lineup is doing amazing."
Greenwood is back in action Thursday with another big district road game against South Warren. Warren East also hits the road Thursday for a matchup against district rival Warren Central.
GHS 200 000 2 -- 4 8 1
WEHS 000 000 0 -- 0 2 2
WP: Murray. LP: Markham.