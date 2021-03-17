The drought is over for the Greenwood girls’ basketball team, which earned a first trip to the Region 4 Tournament since 2012 with a 39-30 victory over Warren Central in the District 14 Tournament on Wednesday at Bowling Green High School.
On a night when the Lady Gators struggled to find an offensive rhythm, Greenwood (11-6) used a suffocating defense and a fourth-quarter kick to get the win.
Greenwood clinches a spot in the District 14 title game and berth in the Region 4 Tournament with the victory.
“I’m so proud of them,” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “They have earned it. Just like everybody else, they battled a year of adversity. They came in tonight with a lot of confidence. The ball didn’t fall for us much in the first half, but we have said all year we have to find a way to win a ballgame whenever we aren’t shooting the ball well. I thought our defensive game plan was where it needed to be and we did a good job for the most part.”
Both teams came out unable to get going offensively, locking up in a back-and-forth affair. Greenwood led 8-7 after the first quarter, but Warren Central went into halftime with a 15-12 advantage after Kyleigh Ray banked in a 3-pointer at the horn.
The Lady Gators got the momentum back to open the second half with a 9-0 run capped by a 3 from Jacqueline Jackson to surge in front 21-15.
Warren Central (9-7) was able to answer, regaining the edge after K.K. Keener’s 3 made the score 25-23 late in the third quarter. The lead was short-lived ,with Jackson answering with a 3 and Kayla Grant added a basket to give the Lady Gators a 28-25 lead after three.
The Lady Dragons got within a point in the fourth, but Greenwood scored nine straight to pull away and seal the victory.
“It means a lot to every one of us to pull out this game,” Jackson said. “We didn’t have a good shooting night, but we won it on the defensive end. It’s good to pull out a good win and go to (the region tournament).”
Jackson led the Lady Gators with 13 points, while Grant added 12 points and 14 rebounds.
“It means so much,” Grant said. “We love our seniors so much and none of us wanted it to be our last game of the season. We knew we had to come out and get this win tonight.”
Keener led the Lady Dragons with 11 points.
“There are going to be games like that, where things go south in tight games,” WC coach Anthony Hickey said. “We fought hard the first half. Some people stepped up, but the ball just wouldn’t bounce (our way).
“Hat's off to Greenwood. They came in and knocked down some shots when they needed to. Jackson hit some big 3s at the end. It’s a building stone. These girls have worked hard and people enjoyed watching us play. There are bigger and better things to come.”
Greenwood will face Bowling Green in the District 14 championship game at 6 p.m. on Friday.
GHS 8 4 16 11 -- 39
WCHS 7 8 10 5 -- 30
GHS -- Jackson 13, Grant 12, Trinh 6, Milam 6, Lovall 2.
WC -- Keener 11, Shelton 6, Ray 6, Lewis 4, Simmons 3.