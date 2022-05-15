Greenwood's softball team split a pair of games in the Best of the West tournament Saturday, beating Lafayette 2-1 and falling 13-0 to Henderson County in five innings at Buchanon Park.
Against Lafayette, the Lady Gators' Allyson Smith and Caitlyn Oliver each tallied a triple and an RBI.
Abigail Byrd drew the starting assignment in the circle and got the win after pitching 6 2/3 innings. She allowed just an unearned run while striking out five batters.
The Lady Gators tallied just three singles in the loss to Henderson County.
Greenwood (27-6) is back in action Monday at Franklin-Simpson.
Franklin-Simpson 14, Muhlenberg County 1
Franklin-Simpson went 1-1 at Saturday's Best of the West tournament, falling 5-4 to Meade County and beating Muhlenberg County 14-1 in five innings at Buchanon Park.
Shelby Caudill had a 2-for-4 day with an RBI against Meade County. Maggie Mcbrayer was 2-for-3, Lexi Holleman went 2-for-4, Gracie Arnemann tallied a double and an RBI, and Hanna Arthur and Kloie Smith each added an RBI.
Allie Utley delivered a huge performance against Muhlenberg County, going 5-for-5 at the plate with a triple, a double and seven RBIs. Kaitlyn Woodall was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Arnemann was 2-for-3, Haley Fowler notched a pair of RBIs and Caudill added an RBI.
Zori Stout started and earned the win for the Lady Wildcats, allowing an unearned run while striking out five in four innings.
Franklin-Simpson (22-10) hosts Greenwood on Monday.
Daviess County 3, Warren East 2
Warren East's Lydia Jones went 4-for-4 with an RBI in the Lady Raiders' 3-2 nine-inning loss to host Daviess County in the Team Lauren Cancer Awareness Tournament on Saturday.
Madison Hymer was 2-for-5 with an RBI for Warren East.
Lady Raiders starting pitcher Emma Markham went all nine innings in the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) while striking out seven.
Warren East (21-9-1) hosts Central Hardin on Tuesday.
Butler County 17, North Bullitt 6
Butler County spilt a pair of games in the Grayson County Cougar Countdown Challenge, falling 8-4 to Barren County and beating North Bullitt 17-6 in five innings on Saturday.
Karrington Hunt was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Mia Thomas connected for a solo home run, and Addison Miller and Parker Willoughby each drove in a run for the Lady Bears against Barren County.
Miller went 3-for-4 with a home run and six RBIs against North Bullitt. MaKenzie Coleman was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Willoughby went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and an RBI, Isabella Akers was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Cheani Schroeder was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and Carley Jones went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Also for the Lady Bears, Hunt drove in a pair of runs and Thomas added a double and an RBI.
Tinslea Belcher pitched all five innings for the win, allowing six runs (two earned).
Butler County (17-15) faces visiting Edmonson County in the District 12 tournament semifinals on Tuesday.
Edmonson County 5, TCC 1
Edmonson County split a road doubleheader against Todd County Central on Saturday, falling 8-1 in the opener before winning 5-1 in the nightcap.
Callie Webb was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and an RBI in the first game.
Webb stayed hot in the rematch, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Taylor Minyard was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Annie Kiper was 2-for-3 with a double and Hallie Cassady added a double and an RBI in the win.
Julie Norris tossed a complete game for the win, allowing just an unearned run while striking out eight.
Edmonson County (11-15) visits Butler County for a District 12 tournament semifinal matchup Tuesday.