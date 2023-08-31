Greenwood’s Landry Campbell (7) tries to keep the ball away from South Warren’s Elda Mustafic (6) in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Elda Mustafic (6) blocks a kick by Greenwood’s Avery Kimbler (11) in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Landry Campbell (7) kicks the ball to a teammate in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Ella Whittle (10) tries to steal the ball away from South Warren’s Ahtziri Falcon-Perez (20) in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Avery Martin (4) tries to keep the ball from South Warren’s Addison Boor (25) in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Emersyn Cox (33) and Greenwood’s Avery Kimbler (11) both flinch after heading the ball in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Avery Buser (14) kicks the ball in from the corner in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Avery Buser (14) gets a hug from Ella Whittle (10) as she celebrates scoring a point for the Lady Gators by a corner kick in their 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Caroline Drexel (2) and Jojo McCorkle (16) hug after Drexel scored a point for the Lady Gators with assist by McCorkle in their 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Lizbeth Rangel (7) knees the ball into Greenwood’s Avery Kimbler (11) in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Elda Mustafic (6) tries to block a kick by Greenwood’s Avery Kimbler (11) in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Ahtziri Falcon-Perez (20) heads the ball in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Ella Whittle (10) kicks the ball to a teammate in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Hannah Boddeker (17) kicks the ball down field in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Caroline Drexel (2) and Avery Buser (14) high-five after Drexel scored a point for the Lady Gators in their 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Paige Holcomb (23) kicks the ball down field in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Ahtziri Falcon-Perez (20) kicks the ball down field in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Landry Campbell (7) tries to keep the ball away from South Warren’s Elda Mustafic (6) in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Elda Mustafic (6) blocks a kick by Greenwood’s Avery Kimbler (11) in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Landry Campbell (7) kicks the ball to a teammate in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Ella Whittle (10) tries to steal the ball away from South Warren’s Ahtziri Falcon-Perez (20) in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Avery Martin (4) tries to keep the ball from South Warren’s Addison Boor (25) in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Emersyn Cox (33) and Greenwood’s Avery Kimbler (11) both flinch after heading the ball in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Avery Buser (14) kicks the ball in from the corner in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Avery Buser (14) gets a hug from Ella Whittle (10) as she celebrates scoring a point for the Lady Gators by a corner kick in their 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Caroline Drexel (2) and Jojo McCorkle (16) hug after Drexel scored a point for the Lady Gators with assist by McCorkle in their 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Lizbeth Rangel (7) knees the ball into Greenwood’s Avery Kimbler (11) in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Elda Mustafic (6) tries to block a kick by Greenwood’s Avery Kimbler (11) in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Ahtziri Falcon-Perez (20) heads the ball in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Ella Whittle (10) kicks the ball to a teammate in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Hannah Boddeker (17) kicks the ball down field in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood’s Caroline Drexel (2) and Avery Buser (14) high-five after Drexel scored a point for the Lady Gators in their 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Paige Holcomb (23) kicks the ball down field in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Ahtziri Falcon-Perez (20) kicks the ball down field in the Lady Gators’ 8-3 win over the Lady Spartans at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Greenwood girls’ soccer team started fast and kept it going with an 8-3 win at South Warren on Thursday.
Caroline Drexel and Avery Buser had four goals each as Greenwood (6-2 overall, 2-0 District 14) built a quick cushion and cruised to the district win.
“We’ve been working on our speed of play and our tempo that we want to play the game at,” Greenwood coach Alex Tungate said. “We came out, pounced on top of them and put them on their heels. That’s Greenwood soccer, I feel like. I really like that trend.”
Greenwood got the scoring started in the third minute when Buser fired a corner kick that curved past the defense and into the net. Buser said it was the second time in her career that she’s scored off a corner kick like that.
“It was really good to set the tone, especially in a district game,” Buser said. “That was really big for us.”
Drexel took over from there with four straight first half goals. Drexel took a pass from Landry Campbell and scored from the left side in the fourth minute to make the score 2-0. Three minutes later, Drexel finished a pass from Ella Whittle to add another goal.
The sophomore struck again in the 16th minute, scoring off a free kick from Jojo McCorkle. Drexel made the score 5-0 in the 22nd minute, following up a shot that was saved by South Warren’s Lily Fanning and putting the second shot into the back of the net.
“They’ve got a solid goalkeeper and she was making some pretty good saves off some of our shots,” Tungate said. “We had to build some things to kind of work them into some weaker spots for her. Defensively, they are pretty stout. I don’t know if they have conceded eight goals this year, so I think we played pretty well to make that number stand.”
South Warren (4-5-1, 0-1) broke through in the 29th minute when Elda Mustafic scored on a shot from the right side to cut the deficit to 5-1.
The Lady Gators added three goals in the first nine minutes of the second half, all courtesy of Buser.
The senior scored her second goal of the night on a shot over Fanning’s head in the 45th minute. Two minutes later, Buser scored off an assist from Campbell -- with Whittle’s second assist of the night setting up Buser’s final goal in the 49th minute to make the score 8-1.
South Warren was able to add a pair of goals in the final three minutes. Lizbeth Rangel scored off a pass from Grace Parrott in the 78th minute, with Cora Kinkaid scoring one minute later.
“We were trying to get people minutes, but on the flip side of that our expectation is when subs come into the game our play doesn’t drop off,” Tungate said. “We are obviously going to need to address that.”
Greenwood outshot South Warren 20-5 with an 11-4 advantage in shots on goal.
Fanning had three saves for the Spartans, while Kensley Bryant had a save for Greenwood.
Greenwood will host Central Hardin at 10 a.m. on Saturday. South Warren will play at Barren County at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
– Follow sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.