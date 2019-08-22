It took a while to get rolling, but the Greenwood volleyball team was able to grind through with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-13) win Thursday over Bowling Green at Bowling Green Junior High School.
Greenwood (2-0 overall, 1-0 District 14) took the Lady Purples' best shot in the first two games before pulling away to complete the sweep and open the district slate with a road victory.
“It was just a good strong effort by both teams to start,” Greenwood coach Allen Whittinghill said. “I think slowly we did kind of take over the game, but it was a good match. They are a good team. They’ve got some good hitters. It was a ton of fun, that was for sure.”
The Lady Gators needed a late flurry to take Game 1.
The teams battled back and forth before Greenwood used a 5-0 surge to jump in front 12-8. Bowling Green (1-1, 1-1) battled back to tie on four occasions – including 20-all – but was unable to get the lead.
Greenwood finally put it away, scoring the last five points – including kills by Olivia Overmohle and and Annee Lasley.
The Lady Gators jumped out to a 9-3 lead in Game 2, but once again BG started to chip away. The Lady Purples got as close as two points after an ace by Charli Hodges made the score 13-11, but were unable to get any closer. Greenwood’s Katie Howard was the difference maker in the second game, recording seven kills.
Greenwood steadily pulled away in Game 3, taking advantage of seven service errors by the Lady Purples – the final one coming on match point.
“We did start off a little slow, but Bowling Green is a great competitive team and the crowd was really good and it kept the energy going,” Howard said. “It was a lot of fun.”
Howard led Greenwood with 11 kills and three aces. Overmohle added seven kills and Lasley finished with five kills and two aces.
“We are still working on connecting on offense,” Whittinghill said. “It’s been kind of off and on, but man our right side (was really good tonight). That is Emma Loiars' first varsity match and then Olivia Overmohle opposite Katie – Katie goes to the back line and Olivia was hitting some hard balls. She’s got a big arm.
“Annee, we never got her on track but she still had a good percentage.”
Hodges had five kills and five aces for Bowling Green.
“We really tried to take it one point at a time, but their block was fantastic,” Bowling Green coach Amy Wininger said. “We just need to learn how to hit around it and know when to play clean and finish a point. That’s a big deal.”
Bowling Green will play at Warren Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Greenwood plays at Warren Central at 6 p.m. Aug. 29.
