GLASGOW – The Greenwood volleyball team took a little time to find its rhythm before spiking Russell County 3-0 (25-15, 25-6, 25-11) in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament on Tuesday at Glasgow High School.
Facing a team it last played in the 2015 Region 4 Tournament, Greenwood (35-2) got off to a slow start before settling in to get an impressive sweep over the District 16 runner-up.
“We’ve done this for a lot of years,” Greenwood coach Allen Whittinghill said. “You don’t come out trying to look good. You try to get the win.
“I thought the second set we looked a lot better, but the first set, you don’t know them and they don’t know us. It took us a little bit to get going, but I thought we adjusted well.”
Russell County (12-18) matched the Lady Gators point for point early in the first set, with Greenwood finally taking the lead for good when Katie Howard’s kill made the score 8-7. The Lady Lakers stayed within striking distance until Greenwood was able to close out the set with an 8-2 run – capped by an ace from Sydney Keown.
The momentum carried over to the start of the second set, with Greenwood opening with a 7-0 run that included two aces from Emma Loiars.
“I wouldn’t say it was nerves, it was kinda coming out and getting started as a team – getting that chemistry going,” Loiars said. “Once we did, it got a lot better. We started to get those hits – get those sets and passes. Everything came together. Serving went well and we had a lot of runs.”
Greenwood dominated the second set, leading by as much as 21 points. Russell County fought off three set points before Greenwood finally closed it out with a kill from Savannah Stinnett.
Russell County scored the first point in the third set, but it was all Greenwood from there – with the Lady Gators scoring the next five points to take the lead for good. The only drama in the third set came when Howard turned her right ankle on a hit at the net about midway through the set. Howard did not return, but is expected to be available for Wednesday’s semifinal.
“It bugs her more than you can imagine to not play, even for a few minutes,” Whittinghill said. “She’ll be fine. She tweaked it a little bit. She hurt it a while back, but she’ll be all right. We are not too worried about it.”
Howard, Olivia Overmohle and Annee Lasley had 10 kills each with Meg Gore recording 40 saves.
“It is so great when we have great passers and great hitters that can put the ball down,” Gore said. “When it all works together, it makes us have fun and shows that we are a great team.”
The Lady Gators finished with 15 aces – six from Loiars, who also added five kills.
Greenwood will now face Logan County, a 3-0 winner over Glasgow on Tuesday, in Wednesday’s semifinals at 7:30 p.m. at Glasgow. It will be the fourth time in five years the teams have met in the region tournament, with Greenwood winning the previous three meetings.
“They are hustlers and they win a lot of ballgames,” Whittinghill said. “We played them the first two weeks of the season. I’ve seen them play other people, but we haven’t played them in a while. It should be interesting. They look a lot different (than) when we played them the first time and we do too.
“It should be interesting. You don’t ever take anyone lightly, especially someone like Logan County.”
