The Greenwood volleyball team made quick work of District 14 rival South Warren with a 3-0 (25-14, 26-24, 25-17) win on Tuesday at South Warren High School.
After getting pushed to the limit in two previous meetings with the Spartans this season, including a five-set thriller at Greenwood on Sept. 10, the Lady Gators used a strong offensive outing to sweep South Warren and earn the top seed in next month’s district tournament.
“Since we played them two weeks ago I feel like our play has slowly gotten better,” Greenwood coach Allen Whittinghill said. “We won (the Willco Tournament) this weekend and beat the No. 1 team in Alabama in 6A … and I felt like we walked out of that gym better than when we walked in on Friday.
“I think we're just a little bit tired from that still. We didn’t have the legs we normally have … but I think our offense just looks so much better.”
Greenwood (26-2 overall, 8-0 District 14) jumped out to a 7-3 lead in Game 1 behind the duo of Katie Howard and Anne Lasley, who combined for 10 kills in the first game. South Warren struggled to stay in the first game, with Olivia Overmohle’s kill closing it out and giving the Lady Gators a 1-0 lead in the match.
South Warren (16-5, 6-2) seized the momentum to start Game 2, with a pair of kills by Sophie Pemberton helping the Spartans build a 7-3 advantage. The margin grew to 13-8 before Greenwood mounted a comeback, tying the score 14-all on a kill by Overmohle.
Greenwood went in front on the next point, with the teams going back and forth the rest of the second game. The lead switched hands five times, with six ties. South Warren had a chance to take the second game and even the match, up 24-23, but Greenwood answered with three straight points – including a kill by Lasley - to go up 2-0.
“Any time you lose the first game and push hard in the second and don’t win, it’s hard to get your kids back up,” Whittinghill said. “I’ve been in that situation before too and it’s difficult.”
The Lady Gators never trailed in Game 3. Greenwood jumped ahead 8-3, with the Spartans getting within 13-11 before a 7-0 Lady Gators run sealed the match and the No. 1 seed in the District 14 Tournament.
“I think we just played so inconsistent tonight that we just couldn’t get anything going,” South Warren coach Justin Griffin said. “Even when we had easy plays on our side we never found a way to get the balls where we needed to go. Credit them, they took advantage of a lot of things and were much sharper than we were tonight.
“We have just to let tonight go, get back after it, and figure some things out.”
Howard led the Lady Gators with 15 kills, while Lasley added nine kills.
“I feel like our offense has really connected,” Howard said. “Between the last time we played South Warren and now, we’ve become more composed and more confident in our play – knowing we can cover the court where we need to cover it.”
Anna Hewitt finished with 13 digs, while Megan Gore had 33 assists.
“(Gore) has done great the last two weeks,” Whittinghill said. “I feel like she understands the game a little bit better and understands her weapons a little bit better.”
Pemberton had nine kills and two aces for South Warren while Maddie Rockrohr added seven kills.
South Warren will play Tates Creek in the Kentucky Challenge at 5:30 p.m. CDT on Friday. Greenwood returns to action in the JCPS Tournament on Oct. 4.
