The Greenwood volleyball team kept rolling along with a 3-0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-18) win over District 14 rival Warren East on Tuesday at Greenwood High School.
Coming off claiming the Bluegrass Invitational Tournament championship in Lexington over the weekend, Greenwood (10-0 overall, 3-0 District 14) started strong and held off a late charge from the Lady Raiders to remain perfect on the season.
“Warren East is a good team and they have big blockers,” Greenwood coach Allen Whittinghill said. “They have a big front line. I don’t think we played any points complacent. They made some big plays and blocked us well.
“I thought we played pretty good tonight. Warren East is a quality team.”
Greenwood controlled most of Game 1 with strong service play – recording eight aces from four different plays, including three by Annee Lasley during an 8-0 run that gave the Lady Gators the lead for good early on.
“I really think the warmup helped,” Lasley said. “We also had a really big crowd here to support us and I just think we wanted to show Warren East that we can beat them.”
Warren East (5-5, 1-2) jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the second game before Greenwood regained the momentum at the net from Katie Howard. The junior hitter had six kills in Game 2, three coming in a 5-0 spurt that pushed the lead to 17-12. The Lady Raiders were unable to get closer than four the rest of Game 2.
Greenwood jumped out to a 6-1 lead in Game 3, but Warren East battled back – taking an 11-10 lead on a kill from Morgan Krisher. The Lady Raiders' lead grew to 16-13 before Greenwood used a 10-0 run to take the lead for good and close out the match.
Greenwood finished with 16 aces and 10 service errors. Lasley, Anna Hewitt and Sydney Keown had four aces each.
“We’ve been serving well, had a big weekend, played well and won a tournament,” Whittinghill said. “We have been focused on serving. We still missed a lot, but we are serving aggressive. You are going to miss some when you serve aggressive.”
Howard led the way with 15 kills for Greenwood, while Lasley added nine and Olivia Overmohle finished with eight. Megan Gore recorded 34 assists for the Lady Gators.
Caroline Forrester had five kills for Warren East.
“I told (my team) even though we got beat in three, I consider that a victory because every game we got better,” Warren East coach Gary Bloyd said. “The back row settled down and started passing better. The front row – you can tell – they can go toe to toe with anybody on Greenwood on the front row. Once this back row gets set, once they get a little more experience, we will see what happens.”
Greenwood will play at Logan County at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Warren East hosts Bowling Green at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
