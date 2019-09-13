The Greenwood volleyball team swept Warren East 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-12) on Thursday at Greenwood High School.
Annee Lasley finished with 13 kills for Greenwood (13-0 overall, 5-0 District 14), while Katie Howard had 10 kills. Anna Hewitt finished with 14 digs and four aces and Megan Gore added 40 assists for the Lady Gators.
Greenwood will play at the Crossroads Classic in Effingham (Ill.) on Friday. Warren East (8-8, 3-3) will play at South Warren at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls’ soccer
Glasgow 2, Barren County 0
Visiting Glasgow picked up a 2-0 win over crosstown rival Barren County on Thursday.
Dinah Miranda and Emma Watson each tallied a goal and Aubrey Phillips had an assist for the Lady Scotties.
Lady Scotties goalkeeper Paige Burd finished with four saves for Glasgow (6-3 overall, 3-0 District 15), which next plays Owensboro Catholic on Saturday in the All ‘A’ Classic.
Barren County (6-1, 2-1) hosts Warren Central on Saturday.
