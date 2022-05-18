Greenwood's girls' team finished as runner-up and the Gators' boys' squad was third to top area squads in Tuesday's Class 3A, Region 2 track and field meet at North Hardin High School.
North Hardin won the girls' meet with 166 points, followed by Greenwood (119.50), South Warren (91), Central Hardin (49), Barren County (39.50), Ohio County (37), Grayson County (18), Bowling Green (16), Meade County (15) and Logan County (6).
In the boys' meet, North Hadin topped the team standings with 205 points. Central Hardin (74) was next, followed by Greenwood (70), Bowling Green (42), Meade County (36), South Warren (34), Ohio County (30), Barren County (26), Grayson County (25) and Logan County (16).
The top two finishers in each event automatically qualified for the Class 3A state meet, with at-large bids for the next best 10 in the state to be determined after the completion of all regional meets.
Greenwood's Anna Drexel won three individual regional championships, taking first in the 100-meter dash (13.11 seconds), the 200 (26.43) and 400 (1:00.39).
The Lady Gators also qualified for states in all four relays. Lilly Clark, Macy Daniels, Caroline Freeman and Anna Drexel teamed up to win the 1,600 relay (4:14.74). Caroline Drexel, Abby Walker, Hannah Wiles and Myra Jones combined to take second in the 400 relay (53.52). Caroline Drexel, Freeman, Wiles and Jones took second in the 800 relay (1:52.34). Claire Ellington, Charlotte Johnson, Clark and Daniels teamed up to finish second in the 3,200 relay (10:03.23).
South Warren's Abby Overbay claimed regional titles in the 1,600 (5:14.14) and 3,200 (11:34.96), while teammates Megan Kitchens won the 800 (2:21.46) and Nailah Nwanguma won the discus (108 feet, 8 inches). The Spartans' quartet of Hayley Best, Overbay, Ryleigh Johnson and Kitchens added a first-place finish in the 3,200 relay (9:48.04).
Barren County got a win from Makayla Brooks in the pole vault (8-00.00), and the Trojanettes' Gracie Reed added a second-place finish in the 3,200 (11:52.11).
Bowling Green's Bailee Woods won the 300 hurdles (50.95).
In the boys' competition, Greenwood's Cates Duncan won the 800 (1:59.37) and 1,600 (4:24.30). James Salchli added second-place finishes in the shot put (44-03.25) and discus (130-02), and the Gators' Ira Matheos, Hayden Harrell, TelTel Long and Andrew Hatcher finished second in the 800 relay (1:33.71).
Bowling Green got a first-place finish from Dontae Rucker in the long jump (20-06.00), and the Purples got a one-two finish in the triple jump from Easton Barlow (43-07.25) and Jon Hunter (43-03.00).
South Warren got runner-up finishes from Charlie Hendrix in the 110 hurdles (16.22) and the quartet of Braden Armstrong, Bryce McAlister, Hunter Clemons and Ethan Luis in the 3,200 relay (8:28.57).
Barren County picked up a win from Joseph Hutchison in the pole vault (10-06) and got a second-place finish from Taylor Ogles in the high jump (6-04).