Greenwood's girls' soccer team got the same result with a little less drama this time around.
The Lady Gators won their fourth straight District 14 tournament championship with a 3-1 win against Bowling Green at Warren Central High School, avoiding the tension of a penalty-kick shootout that decided the previous two tournament championships against the Lady Purples.
This time, a penalty kick in regulation factored in the scoring but otherwise it was simply the solid all-around play of the Lady Gators that made the difference. Greenwood (13-4-2) got a pair of goals from senior Kayelee Maners and a solid effort from the defense anchored by tournament most valuable player Ellie Ramsing in goal to keep building momentum heading into next week's Region 4 tournament.
"We were all ready for it and we're glad to carry it on into the next three weeks," Ramsing said. "It's a little bit surprising (to be named MVP). The players on the field are the ones that make it (possible) for me to be my job back there, so I'm forever grateful for the job they've done."
The Lady Gators got on the scoreboard with just more than 23 minutes left in the first half when Maners fed teammate Hannah Page in the penalty box. Page darted down the right side of the box and pushed a shot past Lady Purples goalkeeper Jaycee Patterson for the 1-0 lead.
Maners doubled it less than a minute later on a penalty kick awarded after Greenwood's Sarah Wiles was fouled in the penalty box.
"I had the confidence to just step up on the ball," Maners said. "I just took a deep breath, then waited for the whistle and just kicked it."
Ramsing made a leaping catch to save a dangerous shot from Bowling Green's Eva McCay later in the first half to preserve Greenwood's 2-0 lead heading into the halftime break.
"I think she came up big for us tonight," Greenwood coach Zac Lechler said of Ramsing. "There were quite a few saves early on when Bowling Green had us under pressure in the first 10, 15 minutes and she kept it even for us. I think she was playing out of the back really well. She looked really composed, she had some long balls to feet and was helping us kind of build out.
"The attack starts with the player in the back. It's not just the players up top, and I think she got us going there too."
Maners struck again in the second half on a breakaway chance in the box. Maners found room to operated down the left side and snapped off a crossing shot that found the upper left corner to put the Lady Gators up 3-0 with 18:35 to play.
"She looked super-composed tonight," Lechler said of Maners. "I think the PK probably gave her some confidence towards that last goal there too, but I know she's been working on that all season and she's putting it together. So it was great to see her finish both of those goals tonight."
Bowling Green (13-4-1) finally broke through with a late goal off a header by freshman Zippi Willgruber.
"I thought we were playing well," Bowling Green coach Lisa Correa said. "We had some chances down there that we didn't finish. They came down a couple times and had a nice cutback and finish. So I thought the difference in the first half was they put their chances in and we kind of left ours on the doorstep."
Both teams advance to next week's Region 4 tournament, where they've met in each year in the championship for the last 21 years.
"I think it really puts us in the right mindset, kind of gives us some confidence going forward," Lechler said. "We've got two very solid wins against them, the first one during the season and then this one. So I think it's going to give us confidence moving forward. It's just, how are we going to use that confidence."
Joining Ramsing and Maners on the all-tournament team for Greenwood were Anna Drexel and Hannah Carter. Bowling Green's Adelyn Drane, Maggie Morris and Willgruber were also named to the team, along with South Warren's Itzel Rangel and Emersyn Cox, and Warren Central's Natalee De La Cruz and Presley Compton.