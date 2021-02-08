The Greenwood Lady Gators are the top team in the latest Daily News Area Top 10 prep poll – the first time the program has been ranked No. 1 in the history of the poll.
In a week in which four teams received first-place votes in the girls’ poll, Greenwood edged the competition with five first-place votes and 110 points overall. Bowling Green remains at second, garnering four first-place votes and 106 points.
Previous No. 1 Barren County drops to third. The Trojanettes received two first-place votes and 101 total points. Metcalfe County got one first-place vote and sits at fourth this week, with Warren Central slipping to fifth.
South Warren, Monroe County, Russell County, Warren East and Allen County-Scottsville round out the girls’ poll.
In the boys’ poll, Bowling Green – the No. 1 ranked team in the latest AP state poll – remains a unanimous No. 1. Barren County, winners of eight straight, jumps to second with Warren Central third. Clinton County is fourth and Allen County-Scottsville is fifth.
Franklin-Simpson, South Warren, Greenwood, Metcalfe County and Glasgow round out the boys’ poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Chad Young of WKCT 930 AM in Bowling Green; Jordan Smith and Allie Hennard of WDNZ TV11; Brian Talley and Brian Davis of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; James Brown 104thescore.com in Glasgow, and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Twelve voters participated in this week’s poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (12) 9-0 120 1
2. Barren County – 11-3 99 7
3. Warren Central – 4-3 93 2
4. Clinton County – 13-1 86 3
5. ACS – 9-3 75 4
6. Franklin-Simpson – 5-1 58 5
7. South Warren – 6-3 44 9
8. Greenwood – 6-6 39 6
9. Metcalfe County – 9-5 18 8
10. Glasgow – 6-6 17 10
Others receiving votes: Russellville 7, Edmonson County 3, Russell County 1.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (5) 6-1 110 4
2. Bowling Green (4) 5-6 106 2
3. Barren County (2) 8-5 101 1
4. Metcalfe County (1) 7-2 79 5
5. Warren Central – 4-4 68 3
6. South Warren – 5-6 52 6
7. Monroe County – 6-3 39 7
8. Russell County – 6-8 30 8
9. Warren East – 3-6 17 10
10. ACS – 5-7 15 –
Others receiving votes: Clinton County 12, Edmonson County 12, Franklin-Simpson 10, Glasgow 5, Russellville 1.
