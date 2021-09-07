Greenwood sophomore midfielder Sidney Murrell tallied a goal and an assist to lead the visiting Lady Gators to a 5-1 girls' soccer win over District 14 rival South Warren on Monday.
Lola Aikens, Paige Hines, Manon Kondracki and Gracie Fenno also scored goals for Greenwood, while Maggie Blair added two assists and Kayelee Maners had one assist.
Lady Gators goalkeeper Ellie Ramsing finished with four saves.
Itzel Rangel scored the Spartans' goal off an assist from Jordin Grubb. South goalkeeper Lilly Fanning had seven saves.
Greenwood (6-4 overall, 3-0 District 14) is back in action Thursday at home against White House (Tenn.).
South Warren (2-7, 0-2) hosts Warren Central on Wednesday.