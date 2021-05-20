SCOTTSVILLE - The Greenwood softball team used a late rally to pull away from host Allen County-Scottsville 5-1 on Thursday.
Greenwood (20-9) scored four runs in the fifth inning to earn its sixth straight win. The Lady Gators have scored at least four runs in every game during the streak -- 59 runs total.
“It was a very, very good win for us,” Greenwood coach Taylor Proctor said. “I’m proud of my girls for coming out that last inning and finally putting some runs on the board. We have finally gotten to where we are not just winning these 1-0, 2-1, 3-2 games. We are finally putting up more than three or four runs here lately. That’s really helped us. It helps our pitching staff a lot when we can execute at the plate better.”
The only offense the Lady Gators could muster in the first six innings was a solo homer by Josi Morrison to dead center, her ninth of the season, in the third inning.
Allen County-Scottsville (20-8) had a runner thrown out at the plate in the bottom of the third and was unable to score after the first two batters reached in the fifth. The Lady Patriots finally broke through in the sixth after a leadoff walk to Bailey Ausbrooks and an RBI double by Taylor Gregory tied the score at 1-all.
But Greenwood would answer in the seventh, loading the bases with no outs for Morrison. The junior first baseman hit a fly ball to right that hit off the fielder’s glove -- allowing two runs to score.
“Honestly, I was looking for something outside so I could drive it over there so even if she did catch I could (drive in) one or two runs,” Morrison said.
Caitlyn Oliver followed with an RBI single and Sidney Coffey would add a two-out RBI single to give Greenwood some insurance.
ACS was retired in order in the bottom of the seventh.
“We hung right in there,” ACS coach Brad Bonds said. “We battled. We gave ourselves a chance at the end. Bottom line, I think throughout the game we didn’t take advantage of some circumstances that we probably could have that would have potentially given us the lead.
“A lot of people are going to look at the top of the seventh, but going back there was probably a couple of different times in a couple of other innings that could have still been a difference maker, too.”
Greenwood finished with 11 hits, two each from Coffey, Oliver, Lillie Osborne and Lydia Kirby.
Allison Bush earned the win, allowing three hits with six strikeouts and four walks in seven innings.
“I feel like she gets overlooked in the region all the time because we have such good pitching, from Emma Markham to Selynna Metcalfe and Emily Reynolds over at South,” Proctor said. “I don’t think people realize that girl averages a strikeout an inning. I think she’s got two losses on the season. She’s just a leader. She has been phenomenal for us all year.”
GHS 001 000 4 -- 5 11 0
ACSHS 000 001 0 -- 1 3 1
WP: Bush LP: Gregory