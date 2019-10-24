The Greenwood volleyball team made it a three-peat with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-18) win over South Warren in Thursday’s District 14 tournament championship at Warren Central High School.
Greenwood (34-2) used fast starts in the first two sets to take control, then held off a late charge by the Spartans to earn a third straight district tournament title.
“This is awesome,” Greenwood senior libero Anna Hewitt said. “South Warren is a great team. This was a good game tonight. They were very scrappy. We did not play our cleanest, but we can get better from here and hopefully get to the region championship.”
Junior hitter Katie Howard, named the tournament MVP, agreed winning a third straight district crown was pretty special.
“Winning never gets old, especially against great opponents that we play in our district all the time,” Howard said. “We worked for this the whole season and I feel like we really accomplished our goal.”
Greenwood opened the match scoring the first three points and eventually getting the lead to 11-5 as South Warren (24-8) struggled to find consistency on serve – with five service errors in the first set.
Despite the struggles, the Spartans battled back and pull even at 22 before Greenwood scored the final three points to claim the first set.
“We got ourselves a big enough lead to make a ton of errors,” Greenwood coach Allen Whittinghill said. “They made some plays to get back in the game and it was a battle.”
The Lady Gators opened with a 6-0 run in the second set, with the lead growing to 11-3 after a kill by Howard, before South Warren used a 5-1 spurt to trim the deficit to four. The Spartans were unable to get any closer in the second set, allowing Greenwood to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
South Warren got its first lead of the match to open the third set, but Greenwood regained the momentum and push ahead 5-2. The Spartans stayed within striking distance until Greenwood used a 7-1 run to make the score 21-14. South Warren was unable to get closer than six the rest of the way.
“We had to earn it,” Whittinghill said. “They fought us tooth and nail. They have a good bunch of kids and they fought really hard. Both came out wanting to win this ballgame and that’s what you want from a district championship.”
Howard led the Lady Gators with 14 kills, while Annee Lasley added nine kills. Hewitt had 14 digs and Megan Gore added 36 assists.
Erin Nerland and Maddie Rockrohr had eight kills each to lead the Spartans.
“Credit them, they got off to a good start, playing well early,” South Warren coach Justin Griffin said. “We never could find any rhythm in any phase.
“We know we have to play better. You can’t play the way we did tonight and expect to win any match. We have to go in and clean up our play. We had spurts where we played well and too many spurts where we didn’t take care of the ball very well.”
Joining Howard on the all-tournament team were teammates Hewitt, Lasley and Olvia Overmohle; South Warren’s Sophie Pemberton, Sydney Clayton, and Lexi Button; Warren East’s Morgan Doblestein and Kendall Bloyd; Bowling Green’s Anna Neal and Kenzie Austin; and Warren Central’s Deja Barbee and Ariana Simmons.
Greenwood and South Warren advance to the Region 4 Tournament, which begins Monday at Glasgow High School. Pairings will be determined on Friday.
