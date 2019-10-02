Anna Haddock tallied two goals and two assists as host Greenwood wrapped up the girls’ soccer regular season with a 5-1 win over Owensboro Catholic on Tuesday.
Ellie Belcher added two goals for the Lady Gators. Callie Strode also tallied a goal and Annabel Justice, Anna Drexel and Autumn Wiles finished with one assist each.
Lady Gators goalkeepers Elizabeth DeMarse and Ellie Ramsing combined for four saves.
Greenwood (14-2-3) next plays in the District 14 Tournament semifinals. The top-seeded Lady Gators will face the Warren Central-Warren East winner.
Warren East 5, Owensboro 1
Lucy Patterson scored a pair of goals as host Warren East picked up a 5-1 win over Owensboro on Tuesday.
Andrea Hudson and Sydney Moutardier also had goals for the Lady Raiders.
Warren East (12-5) hosts Grayson County on Saturday.
Boys’ soccer
Somerset 5, Glasgow 2
Host Glasgow dropped a 5-2 decision to Somerset in the Scotties’ regular-season finale Tuesday.
Grant Gatlin and Jackson Bower had goals for Glasgow, with Bradford Mahung providing both assists.
Glasgow (13-7) returns to action in next week’s District 15 Tournament.
Volleyball
Edmonson County 2, Glasgow 0
Host Edmonson County scored a 2-0 (25-12, 25-17) win over Glasgow on Tuesday.
Alyssa Doyle and Madison Bullock had four kills apiece to lead the Lady Wildcats.
Edmonson County’s Emma Woodcock had nine assists and five digs and Rachel Cowles added five digs in the win.
Edmonson County (8-15) visits Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Glasgow (9-14) hosts Grayson County on Thursday.
