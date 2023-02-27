Metcalfe County first-year coach Heidi Coleman is watching her young squad grow up before her eyes. The latest step forward was a thrilling 56-55 overtime win over Logan County in the opening round of the Girls’ Region 4 Tournament on Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Logan County rallied from six points down to force overtime, but the Lady Hornets were able to right the ship in the extra session -- earning a region- opening win for the second straight season.
“I’m so proud of these girls,” Coleman said. “It’s been a season of heart. Teamwork has carried us through a lot of games. At the beginning of the year, we had several tight games as well and I really think there is a grit they are developing. We’re extremely young, but I think their love for each other and their love for what they are doing is carrying us over the hump in the tight games.”
Metcalfe County (20-9) only has two upperclassmen on the roster, but the Lady Hornets looked like a veteran team to start the night -- building a 17-8 lead late in the first quarter.
The lead grew to as much as 11 before Logan County (18-14) cut the deficit to 28-19 at halftime.
The teams traded baskets until the final seconds of the third quarter, when Logan County finally made a surge. The Lady Cougars scored seven straight to trim the deficit to 40-38 early in the fourth quarter.
Logan County eventually tied the score 44-all on a jumper by Reese Wetton, but Metcalfe County answered with a jumper by Bree Jolly to regain the advantage.
The Lady Cougars scored the next four points -- with two free throws from Gracie Borders giving Logan County a 48-46 lead with 1:47 left in regulation.
Kassady London tied the score 13 seconds later and both teams came up empty on their final two possessions of overtime to send the game to overtime.
The teams traded 3s, then traded baskets before Aubry Glass hit three free throws in an 11-second span to give the Lady Hornets a 56-53 lead with 22.2 seconds remaining.
Emily Borders scored with nine seconds left to cut the lead down to one. Metcalfe County missed a free throw to give the Lady Cougars one more chance, but Logan County was unable to get a shot off in the final 3.7 seconds.
“We went back and forth,” Coleman said. “It was just one of those nights where one point was the only difference. I think we were about that evenly matched throughout most of the game. We’re just grateful that one point fell on our side.”
While the Lady Hornets are young, London said the experience of playing in the region tournament last year helped keep the team composed down the stretch of Monday’s game.
“With a lot of our starters, we have been here before,” London said. “It kind of took the pressure off us to go out there and play and not be nervous about it.”
Jolly led Metcalfe County with 15 points. Jozie Allen added 14 points and nine rebounds, while London finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Emerson McKinnis led Logan County with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Wetton finished with 11 points, while Emily Borders added 10 points for Logan County, playing in the region tournament for the first time since 2020.
“I think what happened was kind of what I expected,” Logan County coach Dedra Adler said. “None of them has ever done this before. I think early on nerves kind of got us a little bit. They dug a little hole, but man they fight out of them. The way these kids battle back is going to serve them really well in life.”
Metcalfe County advances to face Bowling Green at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
“I will watch a lot of film and we will do what we can to get better,” Coleman said. “We are going to come into any game, no matter who we play, and always try to get better. That is first and foremost, but of course we will see what we can throw at them. We’ll have something.”
LCHS 11 8 15 14 7 -- 55
MCHS 17 11 12 8 8 -- 56
LC -- McKinnis 11, Wetten 11, E. Borders 10, G. Borders 8, Mason 6, Adler 5, Epley 4.
MC -- Jolly 15, Allen 14, London 11, Blythe 9, Glass 7.