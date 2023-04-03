Russellville won the 4th Region All 'A' Classic Softball Tournament for the third consecutive year with a pair of victories Saturday at Russellville.
The Lady Panthers topped Clinton County 8-2, then beat Todd County Central 5-1 in the championship game. Russellville has won the title in four of the past five years.
Against Clinton County, Russellville starting pitcher A'miyah Collier pitched a complete game striking out five batters while allowing five hits and two runs.
Russellville scored eight runs off seven hits, led by Collier's 2-for-2 day with two home runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases. Akiah Bell went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Jaylah Kees had a double and three RBIs, and Reese Croslin and Ja'eda Poindexter each tallied an RBI.
Collier fired a complete game against Todd County Central, allowing one run off four hits and no walks while fanning seven. Poindexter was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI, Collier added a triple, and Kees and Madison Penrod drove in a run apiece.
Russellville will compete in the All 'A' state tournament April 29 at Jack Fischer Park in Owensboro.
Baseball
Sayre 8, Glasgow 2
Glasgow dropped an 8-2 decision to Sayre on Sunday in the Fort Walton Beach Bash in Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.
Zachary Poore was 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Easton Jessie added a solo home run for the Scotties.
Glasgow (3-5) rebounded with a 6-1 win over Madison (Ohio) in the tournament Monday.
The Scotties are back in action Tuesday against North Oldham as tournament play continues in Ft. Walton.