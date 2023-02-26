The history-making run continues for the Russellville girls’ basketball team.
After winning the first District 13 tournament title since 1999 last week, Russellville ended another drought on Sunday -- beating Greenwood 58-51 in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Russellville (16-14) overcame a sluggish first half to race past the Lady Gators and earn the program’s first Region 4 tournament win since 1993, when the Lady Panthers reached the region championship game.
“It feels amazing,” Russellville senior guard A'miyah Collier said. “The last five years that I have been here we’ve always been put out in the first round. Just to know we finally caught the W on WKU’s court today and really showed out today means a lot.”
First-year coach Orlando Hayden said he was proud of his team to once again find a way to win.
“They are fighters,” Hayden said. “We’ve done it all year. We’ve had so much adversity -- being hurt, people being sick. A lot of people doubted us, but I just told them to keep playing all season long. This is what we have been playing for right now.”
Greenwood (15-17) got off to a hot start, hitting four 3-pointers in the first quarter to build a 15-8 advantage. The lead grew to 17-8 on a bucket by Avery Overmohle to open the second, before Russellville came storming back with a 10-0 run to briefly surge ahead 18-17.
The Lady Gators regained the momentum and were able to go into halftime with a 27-24 lead, but Russellville started to take control early in the third.
Collier’s steal and layup gave the Lady Panthers a 28-27 lead. It was the first of six lead changes in the third quarter -- with Russellville using a 7-0 spurt to close the third with a 41-37 advantage.
Greenwood briefly regained the lead in the fourth when Leia Trinh’s bucket made the score 43-42 with 6:30 left. Russellville regained control for good with a 10-3 run that gave the Lady Panthers a 52-46 advantage. Greenwood got as close as 53-51 on a 3 by Trinh with 2:31 remaining, but was unable to get any closer.
“We are just now learning how to finish off the game and stay patient,” Collier said. “I tell them all the time when we have the lead to stay patient and calm. We don’t have to score. They listened pretty well and did exactly that.”
Collier led the Lady Panthers with 24 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Lareesha Cawthorn added 17 points and 20 rebounds, while Jordin Morris finished with nine points and 14 rebounds.
Trinh finished with a team-high 17 points, while Kayla Grant added a team-high 16 rebounds.
“It was good for us to experience this atmosphere,” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “I told the girls after the game I feel like everybody on the whole team gave me everything they had. I was very appreciative of that. To be able to come into a high-volume atmosphere like this, when only a few girls have experienced it so far, I thought it was productive for us. Obviously it didn’t go the way we wanted. They made some more plays down the stretch, but I thought we battled.”
Grant was one of two Greenwood seniors whose prep careers came to an end with the loss.
“It’s just a bittersweet feeling,” Grant said. “I’m very glad I got to come back and experience this with these girls. I wouldn’t have wanted to come back with anyone else. There are a lot of things going through my head right now, like ‘If I would have done this,’ ‘If we did that.’ I’m just closing this chapter of my high school career and ready to start a new chapter. I can’t wait to see what these girls do in the next few years.”
Russellville will face Barren County in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Friday.
“A tough team,” Hayden said. “Probably one of the better teams in the region. To me, I would almost put them at number one. They’ve been here a lot and they know how to play together. Everybody on their team can play. They don’t rely on one or two people. I have a lot of respect for them.”
GHS 15 12 10 14 -- 51
RHS 8 16 17 17 -- 58
GHS -- Trinh 17, Whittle 9, McCorkle 9, Nealon 7, Grant 7, Overmohle 2.
RHS -- Collier 24, Cawthorn 17, Morris 9, Mason 6, Kees 2.