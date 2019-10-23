Allen County-Scottsville beat Glasgow 3-0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-10) on Tuesday to claim the program's third straight District 15 title.
Breann Varner had seven kills and two digs, Chloe Cook had six kills, six digs and an ace and C.J. Towe had five kills and one block. Maddie Stallings added two kills, a block, two digs and an ace, Jaden Carter had five digs and an ace, Olivia Brown had three assists, eight digs and two aces, Meg Foster had a kill, 18 assists and four aces and Avery Pitchford had six digs and two aces.
Towe, Carter and Cook were named to the District 15 All-Tournament team.
The Lady Patriots beat Barren County 3-0 (25-9, 25-4, 25-13) in the tournament semifinals Monday to advance to the championship. Allen County-Scottsville enters the Region 4 Tournament with a 20-11 record.
