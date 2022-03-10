LEXINGTON – The Bowling Green Lady Purples are off and running in the KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 after a 58-45 opening-round win over Letcher County Central on Thursday at Rupp Arena.
Bowling Green (29-7) used a strong defensive effort to stifle the Lady Cougars and got big games from LynnKaylah James and Meadow Tisdale to advance to Friday’s quarterfinal round.
“We are excited to advance,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “We have a lot of respect for Letcher County Central. The kids play extremely hard, well-coached. I told our kids to stick to our script defensively, do what we wanted to do. We are just excited to be playing tomorrow.”
James said getting the first win in the tournament was big for the team.
“We just needed this game to come in and get the jitters out so we could just play and advance,” James said.
The Lady Purples led the entire way, but needed a fourth-quarter push to finally get some breathing room and seal the victory.
Bowling Green scored four points in the first 37 seconds and stretched the advantage to 8-0 five minutes in. Letcher County Central (26-10) chipped at the deficit, cutting it to 10-8 at the end of the first before the Lady Purples opened the second quarter with an 8-1 surge to extend the lead back to 18-9.
Bowling Green continued to increase the advantage, growing its lead to 27-15 by halftime. BG held the Lady Cougars to 35.7 percent shooting in the first half, forcing nine turnovers.
Letcher County hung around in the third, but was unable to whittle the deficit below seven points. Bowling Green finally got separation early in the fourth with a 9-0 spurt that made the score 52-35. The Lady Purples would lead by as much as 19 in the final minutes.
“A lot of people want to talk about us playing up here last year, being a little familiar (with Rupp Arena),” Head said. “You can’t get familiar with playing at Rupp Arena. We wanted to make sure that we set the tone defensively, so if we did have any offensive struggles we knew that we could still be competitive within the game. I thought we did that.
“We were a little late on some rotations … but I thought when we were able to separate in the fourth quarter we kind of got in a groove there and saw the things we wanted to see defensively.”
Tisdale led the way with 18 points and five rebounds. James added 14 points and four rebounds, while Saniyah Shelton had four points and eight assists for the Lady Purples.
“Meadow missed some easy ones around the rim in the first half … but in the second half I thought she did a really good job of finishing around the rim,” Head said. “LynKaylah kind of carried us inside in the first half, so she begins to get the double teams and it frees Meadow one-on-one.
“I can’t say enough about Saniyah. She just stabilizes us on the offensive end.”
Kaylee Banks led Letcher County Central with 16 points.
“We knew coming in that it was going to be a tall task, literally,” Letcher County Central coach Keith Baker said. “They were bigger than us in about every position. Our game plan was to slow it down on them, pack it in (defensively) in the 2-3 (zone) and make them beat us outside. I didn’t think at any point coming here that we could match up with them man-to-man and that’s not our style. In the mountains we match up with everybody man-to-man and we are usually the bigger team.
“... We basically had to change our style, how we play, to match up to Bowling Green and their length and athleticism.”
Bowling Green advances to face Cooper at 5 p.m. CST Friday at Rupp Arena.
LCCHS 8 7 18 12 – 45
BGHS 10 17 16 15 – 58
LCC – Banks 16, Couch 8, Boggs 8, Holcomb 7, Whitt 2, Wright 2, Pavlik 2.
BG – Tisdale 18, James 15, Bailey 8, Bennett 8, Shelton 4, Huskey 2, Franklin 2, Smith 1.