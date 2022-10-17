Bowling Green freshman Zippi Willgruber (22) shoots on goal against visiting Henderson County in the first round of KHSAA Girls' State Soccer Tournament at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Monday October 17 in Bowling Green. The Purples defeated the Lady Colonels 3-0 and advance to play South Oldham on Oct. 20.
Bowling Green freshman Olivia Arauz (25) battles for the ball against visiting Henderson County Sanay Wilson in the first round of KHSAA Girls' State Soccer Tournament at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Monday October 17 in Bowling Green. The Purples defeated the Lady Colonels 3-0 and advance to play South Oldham on Oct. 20.
Bowling Green freshman Zippi Willgruber (22) reacts after scoring with her head against visiting Henderson County in the first round of KHSAA Girls' State Soccer Tournament at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Monday October 17 in Bowling Green. The Purples defeated the Lady Colonels 3-0 and advance to play South Oldham on Oct. 20.
The Bowling Green girls’ soccer team’s first-round matchup against Henderson County was decided in a zip, with the Lady Purples using a two-goal flurry to fuel a 3-0 win on Monday at Bowling Green Junior High School.
Bowling Green (15-4-1) got two goals from Zippi Willgruber in less than a minute and the defense took it from there to give BG its first state tourney win since 2017. It was the first home win in the state tournament since 2013.
“It was exciting,” BG coach Lisa Correa said. “It’s always great to play on your home field. We love playing at the Pit. The girls were really excited to host this game in the state tournament.
“(We are) really excited about getting the shutout -- obviously to win and advance -- but they take great pride in getting the shutout.”
Bowling Green controlled possession the entire night and threatened early, but was unable to break through until a very productive 21st minute.
Willgruber headed in a corner kick from Katie Grace Donelson to get the Lady Purples on the board, then Willgruber added another goal less than a minute later on a shot from about 25 yards out to make the score 2-0.
“It was huge,” Willgruber said. “We needed to calm down, obviously. We were very frantic in the first part and to get those two goals helped us relax.”
Bowling Green continued to pressure the Henderson County defense, but the score remained 2-0 at halftime and through most of the second half before an own goal by Henderson County (16-7-1) extended the lead to 3-0 in the 64th minute.
The Lady Purples finished with 20 shots, 14 on goal, peppering Henderson County keeper Chloe Honeycutt.
Henderson County, which beat Bowling Green 5-2 in BG’s home opener on Aug. 11, finished without a shot on goal. The best scoring chance came in the 73rd minute when Sanay Wilson had a one-on-one with BG keeper Jaycee Patterson, but her shot was wide right. It was Henderson County’s only shot of the night.
“That was early in the season and we had people in different positions and things,” Correa said. “We were also missing four starters, so that made an impact. We didn’t want to take them lightly. I think the defense has been playing really well. They have really stepped up. They have started to communicate a lot more.”
Bowling Green advances to the quarterfinals to face South Oldham on Thursday. South Oldham is the host team based on RPI, but the game will be played at Carroll County High School.
The two teams met in the opening round of the state tournament last year, with South Oldham winning 1-0.
“They are a tough team,” Correa said. “We will have to have a really good game in order to beat South Oldham, but these girls have been playing well here at the end and that’s always what you want to see. We are going to give it our best. I like the way this team is playing right now.”
– Follow prep sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.