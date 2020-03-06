The Bowling Green girls' basketball team clamped down on defense and freshman forward Meadow Tisdale dominated the glass as the Lady Purples advanced to the Region 4 championship game with a 47-29 win over Russell County on Friday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Tisdale had 17 points and 20 rebounds – nearly matching Russell County's team total of 22 – and Bowling Green (27-6) held the Lakers to four points or less in three of four quarters to avenge the only loss to a region opponent this season. Bowling Green advances to its third straight region title game and the seventh in the last eight seasons.
"We are excited about it," BG coach Calvin Head said. "Give credit to these girls, they come in every day and fight and grind. We try to really push them past what they are capable of doing.
"We got tested tonight. I told them in the locker room we bent but we didn't break. That's a testament to these girls."
Bowling Green took control from the opening tip, scoring the first six points and holding the Lakers without a field goal for more than four minutes – with Star Marcum's bucket cutting the deficit to 6-3.
Russell County, which was held to nine first-half points in the opening round against Glasgow, never got in rhythm in the first half – going 3-for-19 from the field. Bowling Green kept adding to the lead, closing the half with a 7-0 spurt that made the score 23-7.
The Lakers heated up in the third, going 8-for-11 from the field, to chip into the deficit. Russell County (25-8) trimmed the deficit to 29-24 late in the third quarter and, after BG pushed the lead back to eight, closed the third quarter with Marcum going coast-to-coast at the horn to make the score 32-26.
But Marcum's bucket would be the last field goal of the night for Russell County, which was outscored 15-3 over the last eight minutes. The Lakers missed all six field goal attempts and had five turnovers as Bowling Green pulled away to seal the win.
"I thought the first, second and fourth quarters defensively we were really good," Head said. "The third quarter we kind of got away from our scouting report. Once we were able to close up gaps, take away driving lanes, make them shoot over top and rebound the basketball we kind of got back into the flow of things in the fourth quarter."
Saniyah Shelton added 12 points for the Lady Purples. Bowling Green, which shot 29 percent in a 43-42 loss to Russell County in the final game of the regular season, shot 36 percent in Friday's win. Russell County was held to 30.6 percent with 14 turnovers – with Tisdale's big night on the boards helping the Lady Purples hold a commanding 39-22 advantage on the glass.
"I knew I had that advantage," Tisdale said. "Coach always tells me to go get it every time it is up in the air because it's mine."
Marcum led the Lakers with 13 points and six rebounds.
"They just came out and guarded us and put a lot of pressure on us in the half court," Russell County coach Brett Blankenship said. "I thought we were ready for it. We got tough there in the third quarter and made that little run, but we already dug ourselves such a big hole in the first half and they are a great team. It's hard to come back like we did the other night. They are a little bit different than Glasgow.
"I thought we might have one more run in us, but we never could (get it)."
Bowling Green advances to face Barren County at 7 p.m. Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena in a rematch of last year's region championship game won by the Trojanettes. The Lady Purples won both of the meetings this season, beating Barren County 64-51 on Dec. 7 and 61-40 one month later.
"Elizabeth Bertram, she's tough," Head said. "We watched her will her team to a win the other night against Warren East. (Raven) Ennis is playing better. (Katie) Murphy is playing better. (Eve) Jackson can shoot it. Karleigh Delk had 28 and 11 in the district final against Glasgow. There are well-rounded and this ain't their first rodeo as well."
BGHS 13 10 9 15 – 47
RCHS 3 4 19 3 – 29
BG – Tisdale 17, Shelton 12, Huskey 6, James 5, Jones 3, Bennett 3, Gurley 1.
RC – Marcum 13, Bault 9, Shearer 5, Elkins 2.
