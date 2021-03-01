The Bowling Green Lady Purples have jumped back into the top spot in the latest Daily News Area Top 10.
Bowling Green held the top spot in the preseason poll, but dropped out of No. 1 after an opening-night loss to Barren County. Bowling Green received three first-place votes, with the Trojanettes garnering four first-place votes, but the Lady Purples edged Barren County by four points to jump to No. 1. Barren County moves up a spot to second, with previous No. 1 Greenwood dropping to third. The Lady Gators received one first-place vote.
Russell County jumps to fourth, also receiving one first-place vote, while Warren Central holds at five.
Clinton County, Franklin-Simpson, Metcalfe County, Monroe County and South Warren round out the girls’ poll.
On the boys’ side, Bowling Green remains a unanimous No. 1, with Clinton County moving up to second. Barren County and Warren Central are tied for third, while Allen County-Scottsville is fifth.
Franklin-Simpson, South Warren, Greenwood, Metcalfe County and Russell County round out the boys’ poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Chad Young of WKCT 930 AM in Bowling Green; Jordan Smith and Allie Hennard of WDNZ TV11; Brian Talley and Brian Davis of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; James Brown 104thescore.com in Glasgow, and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Nine voters participated in this week’s poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (9) 12-2 90 1
2. Clinton County – 16-2 77 3
t3. Barren County – 15-6 60 2
t3. Warren Central – 5-5 60 3
5. ACS – 12-4 59 5
6. Franklin-Simpson – 9-2 56 7
7. South Warren – 10-5 34 6
8. Greenwood – 10-9 26 8
9. Metcalfe County – 12-7 19 9
10. Russell County – 10-11 10 –
Others receiving votes: Glasgow 3.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (3) 8-10 81 2
2. Barren County (4) 13-7 88 3
3. Greenwood (1) 7-4 73 1
4. Russell County (1) 11-9 60 6
5. Warren Central – 6-6 58 4
6. Clinton County – 9-5 30 –
7. Franklin-Simpson – 9-6 29 8
8. Metcalfe County – 8-7 27 5
9. Monroe County – 8-6 22 10
10. South Warren – 8-9 20 9
Others receiving votes: Glasgow 7, Warren East 6, Butler County 5, Russellville 1.
