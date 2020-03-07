The expectations were there for Bowling Green from the start of the season.
With the young talent on the Lady Purples' roster, plus some senior leadership sprinkled in, the program was projected to make it back to the KHSAA Girls' Sweet Sixteen after a one-year absence.
On Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green met those expectations with a 58-48 victory over defending champion Barren County to capture its second title in three seasons and third in the last five years.
"It shows a lot. Our two seniors were absolutely fantastic leadership-wise. (Keyozdon Jones) probably had her best game of the tournament tonight. Aiayna (Gurley) defensively was absolutely outstanding. Those two have been our driving force all year," Bowling Green coach Calvin Head said. "When they're engaged and their energy is high, everybody else follows.
"I can't say enough about Saniyah (Shelton) and Meadow (Tisdale). LynKaylah (James) was huge tonight. ... Little Emma Huskey, Janiya Bailey, Ava (Bennett) – everybody that played contributed in some shape, form or fashion. It just goes to show you the connectedness we have within our group. Our culture is really building in this program."
The Lady Purples (28-6) beat the Trojanettes (28-7) twice during the regular season. The first came three months prior to Saturday's championship game, 64-51, and the second was a month after that when Bowling Green came out on top 61-40. The Lady Purples heard the old adage about the difficulty in beating a team three times, and had a plan in place entering Saturday's championship contest.
That plan started on the defensive end with slowing Elizabeth Bertram, Barren County's leading scorer who entered the game averaging 20.8 points per game and had scored 60 points through the first two rounds of the tournament to will her team back into the final. Nineteen of her 29 points in the first-round game against Warren East came in the fourth quarter as the Trojanettes overcame a 14-point deficit to stay alive, and she had 31 in a semifinal victory over Logan County.
But Saturday, Bowling Green's defense was the story. Freshman Saniyah Shelton shadowed the KABC Region 4 Player of the Year and limited her to four points in the first half and six in the game.
"(Head) said, 'Don't let her catch the ball, and if she did, just stay solid in front of her,' " Shelton said.
Shelton also produced on the offensive end, scoring 15 points to finish behind fellow freshman Meadow Tisdale, who had 17 points and eight rebounds. Jones had 12 and LynKaylah James had 10 off the bench.
Shelton opened the game by scoring off the tip and the Lady Purples never trailed from that point on. After Barren County tied the game twice – at 2-all and 4-all – Bowling Green led for the remainder of the quarter, building the gap to as many as six before closing the frame up 17-13.
"It's amazing. Coach said, 'Everybody is targeting us. We've got a big target on our back,' " Shelton said. "We had a big chip on our shoulder, we had to keep pushing and make sure the game didn't slip through our hands."
The Trojanettes' Katie Murphy and Eve Jackson made back-to-back baskets to start the second and even the score at 17-all with 5:56 until halftime, but Head called a timeout and his team responded with a 6-0 run, capped off by a 3-pointer from Shelton that put the Lady Purples up 23-17. Bowling Green got its lead to seven on a 3-pointer from Jones with 1:22 remaining in the period and Barren County answered with a jumper from Macy Lockhart and a layup from Bertram to get within three, before Jones made two free throws in the final 15 seconds to put her team back up five heading into the break.
"It means a lot to me. I had a lot of help from the beginning of the season until now with Meadow, Saniyah, LynKaylah – all the young ones," Jones said. "It just feels great."
Bowling Green went on a 10-2 run to make it 43-31 with 1:53 to play in the third. The stretch was capped off when Shelton blocked a 3-point attempt from Bertram and got a pass from James for an easy layup at the other end.
The Trojanettes scored the final four points of the quarter to make it 43-35, but the Lady Purples responded to every Barren County comeback attempt to hold the defending champions off.
After eating some clock to start the fourth, Jones made a 3-pointer to start an 11-2 run. Tisdale capped off the run with an and-one to give Bowling Green a 54-37 lead – its largest of the night – and from there the Lady Purples were able to close out the 58-48 victory.
"From August, we worked real hard to come for this," Tisdale said. "All the summertime days we didn't want to come in – that paid off today."
Lockhart led Barren County with 12 points and Karleigh Delk and Ennis each finished with 10. The Trojanettes finished 1-for-13 (7.7 percent) from beyond the arc to Bowling Green's 5-for-11 (45.5 percent).
"They were able to score the ball," Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. "Our defense, we changed it up a little bit. We went to a 3-2 zone and it worked for the longest time, but when you've got kids that shoot about 25 percent from 3 make a couple of 3s, it just kind of deflates you a little bit and they hit some 3s that they hadn't been hitting.
"Hats off to them. They played a heckuva game, they had a great game plan, they took Elizabeth out of it, but I thought it was still pretty incredible that we scored 48 points and she had six."
Shelton, Tisdale and Jones all represented Bowling Green on the Region 4 All-Tournament team. Bertram and Ennis represented Barren County, Kennedy Nichols, Paige Vanzant and Peyton Vanzant represented Logan County, Star Marcum and Juliah Bault represented Russell County, Dynasti Page and Ashanti Gore represented Glasgow, Lucy Patterson and Caroline Forrester represented Warren East and Jaycie Harper represented Metcalfe County.
Head said his team will take time to enjoy the Region 4 championship game victory before preparing for Russell, which claimed the 16th Region title with a 75-57 victory over Boyd County on Saturday at Morehead State's Ellis T. Johnson Arena. The first round state tournament game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CDT Thursday at Rupp Arena.
BCHS 13 11 11 13 – 48
BGHS 17 12 14 15 – 58
BC – Lockhart 12, Delk 10, Ennis 10, Bertram 6, Murphy 5, Jackson 5.
BG – Tisdale 17, Shelton 15, Jones 12, James 10, Bailey 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.