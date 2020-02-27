With a berth in the Region 4 Tournament already in the bag, Bowling Green's girls' basketball team had every temptation to take its foot off the gas Thursday night.
That didn't happen – from the opening tip, the Lady Purples came out with their customary ferocity on defense and blistering tempo on offense to wear down and then simply overwhelm Warren East for a 72-44 victory in the District 14 Tournament championship at South Warren.
Bowling Green freshman Saniyah Shelton set the pace by scoring 14 of her game-high 22 points in the first quarter, including back-to-back buckets late that created separation that the Lady Purples never did relinquish.
"She got us going out of the gate – she had a bunch in the first quarter, kind of really set the tone," Bowling Green coach Calvin Head said of Shelton. "And then I thought Meadow (Tisdale) really picked it up and (Keyozdon) Jones really kind of got going there. Just a complete team effort. I thought defensively once we got settled, we did a really good job."
Bowling Green (25-6) entered Thursday's game relatively fresh after a day off following a convincing 66-37 win over Greenwood in the semifinals.
Warren East (18-10) didn't have that luxury, needing overtime Wednesday night to knock out South Warren 57-52 and earn its first spot in the Region 4 Tournament since 2008.
"We had a good game plan – come out, execute on your half-court sets and we did that," Lady Raiders coach Jenny Neville said. "We hit our shots. For two quarters, we played right there with them. At the pace that we play on defense, it's such a fast pace and it takes every bit of energy you have. And bleeding over from last night, to be honest with you – third quarter, we just ran out of steam."
The Lady Raiders came out shooting in the first quarter, sinking their four out of five shots to start with Caroline Forrester's basket inside giving them a 12-11 lead.
Bowling Green answered with six straight points. East's Tanaya Bailey cut it back to three with a pullup jumper with 33 seconds left in the first quarter, but Shelton burned the Lady Raiders with a jumper, then a buzzer-beating 3-pointer off a turnover to give her team a 22-14 lead after one.
Shelton didn't want a repeat of the last matchup with the Lady Raiders, when Bowling Green escaped with a 51-50 win on Feb. 14 after winning the first matchup by 40 (72-32) on Jan. 24.
"We were just trying to accomplish not making silly turnovers because the last time we played them we made stupid turnovers," Shelton said.
The second quarter belonged to Tisdale, who tallied six points and eventually posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Tisdale cleaned up in the paint, adding a pair of blocks as part of a strong defensive effort.
"I love it," Tisdale said. "I think we played really good tonight. I think we came out swinging."
Up 34-22 at halftime, the Lady Purples got a quick boost early in the second half with back-to-back baskets from Emma Huskey to go up 14 at 38-24.
Bowling Green was just warming up, as Jones started adding to the scoring. After tallying only three points in the first half, Jones had 10 in the Lady Purples' 24-point third quarter. She finished with 16 points and nearly had a double-double with nine rebounds.
Kelsey Sparks and Lucy Patterson finished with 12 points each to lead the Lady Raiders, while Forrester added six points and 12 rebounds.
"We're so excited to just have a shot to be in the region," Neville said. "That's what we've told them all year long – just give yourself a shot because you can do some damage in the region."
Bowling Green placed four players on the All-District 14 Team – LynKaylah James, Jones, Shelton and Tisdale. Warren East's Tanaya Bailey, Forrester and Patterson joined South Warren's Lexi Button, Taylor Enlow and Brooke Stevenson; Warren Central's Krisheana Johnson, Taelor Leach and La Auhnni Lewis, and Greenwood's Kayla Grant and Leia Trinh on the all-district team.
WEHS 14 8 15 7 – 44
BGHS 22 12 24 14 – 72
WEHS – Sparks 12, Patterson 12, Forrester 6, Bailey 5, Price 4, Downey 3, Hymer 2.
BGHS – Shelton 22, Tisdale 17, Jones 16, Bailey 5, Gurley 4, Huskey 4, James 2, Fugate 2.
