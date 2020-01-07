The Bowling Green girls’ basketball team used a complete effort to take down one of its biggest challengers on Region 4, coasting past Barren County 61-40.
Bowling Green had four players in double figures and held the Trojanettes to 21.8 percent shooting to beat the defending Region 4 champions for the second time this season.
"They are an outstanding basketball team," BG coach Calvin Head said. "I am very proud of our defensive effort. Our offense thrives off our defense, so if we are getting stops and able to get the ball out in transition our confidence goes up. I thought we did an outstanding job defensively, just sticking to the game plan and making it tough (on them)."
The second meeting between the top two teams in the Daily News Area Top 10 was similar to the first meeting in December, with the Trojanettes starting strong before BGHS took control.
Barren County (11-5) scored the first five points and led the majority of the first period, with Raven Ennis scoring the final three points of the quarter to give the Trojanettes a 14-12 advantage.
Bowling Green (11-4) took control in the second quarter, opening with a 6-0 run to take the lead for good and eventually pushing the margin to 11 before an Elizabeth Bertram three-point play cut the deficit to 27-19 at halftime.
The Lady Purples continued to hold the momentum, with freshman forward Meadow Tisdale leading the way. Tisdale scored all of her team-high 12 points in the second half, including the first four to start the third quarter as Bowling Green continued to pull away.
"I felt good because I knew that my team needed me," Tisdale said. "I knew that somebody needed to step up, so I did my job."
Barren County was unable to find an answer, going 6-for-25 in the second half.
Tisdale added 11 rebounds to finish with a double-double. Keyozdon Jones, Janiya Bailey and LynKaylah James all finished with 10 points each, while Saniyah Shelton had nine points and 10 rebounds.
"When we have balanced scoring - tonight we had four people in double figures - we become a lot tougher," Head said. "I'll be honest with you, Meadow has been in my doghouse a little bit and she responded and stepped up big tonight."
The Lady Purples shot 53.3 percent from the field and outrebounded Barren County 40-32.
Bertram led Barren County with 15 points.
"There are some things we have to clean up, but we missed a lot of open shots - a lot of open shots," Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. "Those shots are gonna fall and we believe that they will. If we get to play them a third time (in the region tournament), they are gonna fall."
Bowling Green hosts Greenwood at 6 p.m. on Friday. Barren County will play at Warren East at 6 p.m. on Jan. 14.
BCHS 14 5 11 10 - 40
BGHS 12 15 15 19 - 61
BC – Bertram 15, Ennis 8, Jackson 8, Delk 7, Lockhart 2.
BG – Tisdale 12, Jones 10, Bailey 10, James 10, Shelton 9, Gurley 8, Huskey 2.
Bowling Green 47, Barren County 44, Boys
The Purples turned up the defensive pressure to erase an 11-point second half deficit - extending BG's win streak to eight games.
"We needed all those stops tonight because baskets were hard for both teams," BG coach Derrick Clubb said. "I thought the last three or four minutes of the game we kind of set down and made it hard for them to get the shots they were trying to get and then we rebounded really well. I thought we came down on offense and executed and got good shots."
Barren County (7-6) used an 11-0 run to take a 14-7 lead after one. The Trojans' margin grew to as much as 10 points before Bowling Green cut the deficit to 23-21 by halftime.
The Trojans opened the second half with a 9-0 to make the score 32-21, but struggled from the floor over the final 13 minutes allowing BG to rally back.
Bowling Green countered Barren County's 9-0 run with its own 13-1 run, including a layup by Jaxson Banks at the buzzer that gave the Purples a 34-33 advantage. It was Bowling Green's first lead since the first quarter.
The Purples never trailed again, with the lead growing to as much as six points before Barren County made one final push - with Will Bandy's 3 that could have forced overtime hitting the rim and bouncing off as time expired.
"We had a good look," Barren County coach Warren Cunningham said. "I'll take a Will Bandy open 3. It was deep, but it was a good look. I'll take that any day to tie it or win it.
"We are making strides and getting better. Like I just told the guys, I think we are getting really, really close. We just have to keep pushing to get over the hump."
Isaiah Mason led the Purples with 16 points. Banks added 12 points and Cobi Huddleston finished with 10 points.
"We've been working on (defense) all year, making sure we get as many stops as we can because we're not going to be hitting shots every night," Banks said. "Stops always come first."
Jacob Shaw led Barren County with nine points.
The Trojans will host Adair County at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, while Bowling Green hosts Greenwood at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
BCHS 14 9 10 11 - 44
BGHS 7 14 13 13 - 47
BC – Shaw 9, Withrow 8, Shirley 6, Poynter 6, Nyekan 6, Bandy 5, Bush 2, Murphy 2.
BG – Mason 16, Banks 12, Huddleston 10, Cooper 4, Buttry 3, Wilson 2.
