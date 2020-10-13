It will be Greenwood and Bowling Green once again for the District 14 girls’ soccer championship after Bowling Green blanked South Warren 6-0 on Tuesday at South Warren High School.
Bowling Green (10-2-1) raced out to a four-goal lead by halftime and cruised from there to advance to Wednesday’s title tilt against Greenwood, which beat Warren Central 4-0 on Monday.
The two teams have met in the District 14 title all nine years since district realignment in 2012.
“This is kind of like the most important game of the season,” BG coach Lisa Correa said. “You win this one, you get to move on. I think the girls were dialed on. They were real focused. They came out a little different than they did last year. I was really pleased with our play tonight.”
Last year the Lady Purples needed four goals in the final 11 minutes to rally past South Warren 4-3 in the District 14 Tournament. Tuesday’s game lacked the same drama with BG leading nearly wire-to-wire.
Maggie Morris scored in the first minute getting free in the box and setting up a one on one showdown with South Warren keeper Therese Bohnlein.
“That was really big,” Morris said. “I think it really got our motivation up to keep scoring goals and keep going.”
The Lady Purples kept using speed to their advantage, using long passes to set up scorers free in the box. Teegan Correa scored in the 15th minute, Ella Farley added a goal in the 37th minute and Morris added her second goal of the night in the final minute of the first half to make the score 4-0 at the break.
“They were really moving the ball well tonight and finishing well,” Correa said. “We’ve had the speed all year. We’ve just been working on finishing our chances. I think we did a better job of that. Hats off to the players for all the hard work they are putting in. They are kind of reaping the benefits of it now.”
Erica Smith scored off a free kick early in the second half and Morris recorded the hat trick to cap the scoring in the 49th minute.
Bowling Green finished with 40 shots – 25 on goal. Bohnlein had 18 saves for the Spartans.
South Warren (5-6) had two shots – both on goal – with the best chance of scoring coming on a shot by Itzel Rangel in the 32nd minute that Jaycee Patterson made a diving save to stop.
Bowling Green will now face Greenwood at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at South Warren High School with both teams advancing to next week’s Region 4 Tournament. Greenwood beat Bowling Green 2-1 on Sept. 17 and have won five straight in the series, with the Lady Purples last win coming the 2018 district title game.
“I think everyone is really excited,” Morris said. “It’s going to be a really great experience for everyone.”{&end}
