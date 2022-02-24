Bowling Green jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead in the opening minute of Thursday night’s District 14 Tournament championship game against South Warren and never looked back.
The relentless full-court press of the Lady Purples suffocated the Lady Spartans for the majority of the contest, and coach Calvin Head’s team powered its way to a 64-41 victory at Warren Central High School and the program’s fourth-straight district title.
“We got really good basketball players that’s come through. We have been blessed,” Head said. “They buy in and deal with me. When we are on the same page, engaged and focused — we compete at a high level.”
After their 10-0 start, the Lady Purples (25-7) stretched their lead to a 37-8 advantage halfway through the second period thanks in part to the play of junior Saniyah Shelton.
Shelton led Bowling Green’s press and had several steals in the first half. Eventually, Shelton and company would go into halftime with a dominant 39-15 lead.
“I thought we were extremely active which was an approach we wanted to have coming into a game like tonight,” Head said. “We wanted to set the tone early. We are a defensive-oriented team. We get out in passing lanes to try and get deflections so we can get some easy ones in transition”
Shelton said her coach directed her specifically to be a nuisance for South Warren’s (11-19) offense.
Thanks to her defense creating several fast break opportunities for her, Shelton would go on to lead all scorers on the night with 21 points.
“Coming into today’s game, he just said to get a lot of deflections and distract them really well,” Shelton said. “That’s what I came to do. I was just swinging my arms everywhere and trying to get those deflections.”
Not far behind Shelton were teammates Meadow Tisdale and Tanaya Bailey who each notched 16 points.
The trio combined to outscore the Lady Spartans 53-41 in the contest.
Despite the frustrating first half, South Warren came out of the break with an improved offensive game plan. Coach Lane Embry’s team eclipsed their first half point total in the third third quarter alone with 18 points in the period.
“They (Bowling Green) start out games really well. That’s a part of who they are,” Embry said. “But I was proud of the way our girls held up and continued to fight even though some things went against them early on. They could’ve folded right up and they didn’t. They played hard.”
McLaine Hudson, Gracie Hodges and Kiah Mitchell got the Lady Spartan offense going in the second half with outside shooting. South Warren’s own trio combined for over half of their team’s points on the night.
However, Embry’s team couldn’t climb the hump and get back into the game as both squads emptied their benches for the last few minutes of the fourth quarter.
Head called attention to his seniors who helped Bowling Green to a district championship every season they have been a part of the program.
“We got seven seniors this year who know their role and set their role,” he said. “I’m so appreciative of them. Our junior class are also huge pieces to our success. It’s been nice to see them mesh together and see everyone accept their role. It’s a good group of kids.
“New week starts something bigger. We are just taking it step by step and just hope we continue to stay healthy and continue to get better throughout the region tournament. If we continue to play together and continue to play hard with good energy — I like where we are heading.”
Lady Purple senior guard Emma Huskey agreed with her head coach and cherished being a part of so much success within District 14 over the last four seasons.
“It’s just special,” Huskey said. “We have been preaching playing together as a team. I feel like in this game we truly came together as a team and played our hearts out.”
BGHS 26 13 20 5 – 64
SW 8 7 18 8 – 41
BGHS – Shelton 21, Tisdale 16, Tanaya Bailey 16, Bennett 6, James 4, Potter 1.
SW — Hudson 8, Hodges 7, Mitchell 7, Lindsey 3, Munrath 3, Garrett 3, Enlow 3, Martin 3, Maxwell 2, Frank 2