A last-minute addition to the schedule paid big dividends for the Bowling Green girls’ basketball team, which picked up a signature win with a 66-51 victory over Bullitt East at the German American Bank Classic on Saturday at Bowling Green High School.
Bowling Green was originally scheduled to face Louisville Butler and Bullitt East was scheduled to face Bethlehem, but inclement weather prevented Butler and Bethlehem from attending -- setting up Saturday’s showdown between two top-10 teams in the AP statewide poll.
No. 9 Bowling Green took advantage of the chance to play a top-10 team for the third time this season, getting off to a hot start and cruising from there.
“We take pride in playing a tough schedule to prepare us for the postseason,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “We have a tremendous amount of respect for coach (Chris) Stallings and that Bullitt East program. He does an outstanding job. I was just really proud of our girls’ effort and their attention to the detail in our scouting report in a short period of time.”
BG senior LynKaylah James got the offense going with a pair of 3s -- the first pushing her over 1,000 career points -- and eight points in the first three minutes as the Lady Purples built a 12-0 lead out of the gate.
Bullitt East (14-2) got within 15-9 before Bowling Green (10-3) scored six straight to push the lead back to 12 points. The Lady Purples’ advantage grew to 31-16 by halftime, with James accounting for 14 points in the first half.
“We have been waiting for that game from LynKaylah,” Head said. “That’s her best game of the year, against a really good, quality big. She propelled us and it allowed everyone else to do what they do.”
The Chargers tried to rally, getting as close as eight points in the fourth quarter, but Bowling Green was able to hold on and finish off the win.
“We just want to keep getting better and better and we think the ceiling is really high,” Head said. “That was our measuring stick to see if we had improved since Bullitt East at Queen of the Commonwealth. We had a similar situation with Sacred Heart at halftime and we let it slip away from us. Today we held onto the lead, so that shows growth.”
Tanaya Bailey led Bowling Green with 18 points, while James added 17 points.
“We didn’t have that many days to prepare because it was late notice, but I feel like we did what we had to do,” James said. “We really needed this win.”
Meadow Tisdale had 15 points and nine rebounds, with Saniyah Shelton adding 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Bowling Green shot 45.7 percent from the field, while Bullitt East was held to 28.1 percent shooting. Jada Hughes led the Chargers with 19 points. Leading scorer and Miss Basketball candidate Gracie Merkle was held to 10 points, while second-leading scorer Emma Egan was held to five points.
“Our defensive attention to detail was probably as good as it’s been against an opponent like that,” Head said. “Merkle is a handful and Egan is even more of a handful. I thought we did a really good job of making it tough on them.”
Bowling Green will play at Warren East at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
BEHS 9 7 21 14 -- 51
BGHS 19 12 18 17 -- 66
BE -- Hughes 19, Merkle 10, Tinelli 8, Reid 7, Egan 5, Mason 2.
BG -- Bailey 18, James 17, Tisdale 15, Shelton 11, Huskey 3, Lightning 2.
Greenwood 73, Owensboro 54, boys
Cade Stinnett had 33 points as the Gators rolled past Region 3 power Owensboro during Saturday’s German American Bank Classic at Bowling Green High School.
Hunter Raymer added 11 points and Lofton Howard finished with 10 points for Greenwood (11-2). The Gators led wire-to-wire, scoring the first nine points and building a 38-24 advantage by halftime. Greenwood led by as much as 21 in the second half.
“We’ve been challenging these guys to put one together again from start to finish,” Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. “It’s been a while since we had a complete game. I don’t think we played our best, but our effort was there for the full 32 and we never really allowed them to get into the way they wanted to play.”
The Gators return to district play on Tuesday at Warren Central at 7 p.m. McCoy said Saturday’s win is good momentum heading into that district showdown.
“They play very similarly defensively,” McCoy said. “I think Warren Central shoots the ball a little better than that team there. I know they did the other night. It will be a similar bear, but not quite the same. It was a good warmup game in terms of the pace and things like that.”
OHS 13 11 18 12 -- 54
GHS 21 17 21 14 -- 73
OHS -- Robinson-Wales 18, Glover 8, Hume 8, Powell 6, Talbott 5, Taylor 5, Holden 2, Rogers 2.
GHS -- C. Stinnett 33, Raymer 11, Howard 10, B. Stinnett 9, Thornhill 5, Brown 4, Matheos 1.