A raucous crowd was not enough to deter the Bowling Green volleyball team in Thursday’s 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-19) win over host South Warren.
In a battle between two unbeaten teams, Bowling Green (14-0 overall, 3-0 District 14) used strong play at the net and quick starts in all three sets to quiet the home crowd and take control of the top seed in District 14.
“Most of our kids have been with us a little while and they do a good job of playing in atmospheres like this,” Bowling Green coach Tim Sharp said. “It really kind of brings the best out of them, honestly. South did a good job. They played well. I thought we touched a lot of balls, stayed composed throughout. I was proud of our kids for that.”
Bowling Green opened the first set with four straight points and quickly pushed the lead to as many as eight points. South Warren (10-1, 3-1) got as close as 22-18 after a kill by Paige Logsdon before the Lady Purples scored the next three points to take the first set.
The Lady Purples started strong again in the second set, with an ace by Elizabeth Maglinger making the score 5-1. South Warren was able to regroup and keep within striking distance before BG scored five straight to push its lead to 17-11.
The Spartans tried to chip away again, getting as close as 24-22 before a kill by Maglinger gave the Lady Purples a 2-0 lead in the match.
“We have had some slow starts this year, but today we came with a mindset that we have a big target on our back,” BG senior hitter Lily-Kate Carver said. It’s time to back it up from last year.”
South Warren had its only lead of the night early in the third set when a kill by Logsdon made the score 3-2, but the Lady Purples surged in front for good with six straight and continued to pull away. The lead grew to 23-13 after a kill by Morgan Rockrohr, before South Warren scored five straight to shave the deficit in half.
The Spartans were unable to get any close, with Rockrohr delivering another kill on match point to seal the win.
Amirra Bailey led the Lady Purples with 12 kills. Carver added 11 kills, while Maglinger had five kills and three aces.
“We have a pretty balanced offense available to us,” Sharp said. “I thought several of our kids did a really good job. The setters did a good job distributing it pretty evenly. We had a pretty balanced attack. That’s what we are after.”
Logsdon led South Warren with 10 kills and an ace, while Kara Gipson added six kills and an ace.
“I don’t think we came out mentally ready to play,” South Warren coach Lindsey Sheffield said. “Every set, I am pretty sure we errored ourselves out of it. They didn’t really go up and earn too many points. I’m pretty sure we made those errors on our own. Tonight was a night we went out and beat ourselves.”