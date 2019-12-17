Despite both suffering losses in the last three days, the Warren Central boys and Bowling Green girls remain atop the latest Bowling Green Daily News Area Top 10.
Warren Central, which suffered a 49-48 loss to Glasgow on Monday, received eight first-place votes to hold on to the top spot. Bowling Green remained second and received one first-place vote.
South Warren is third with Logan County fourth and Glasgow fifth.
Barren County, Greenwood, Allen County-Scottsville, Butler County and Clinton County round out the boys’ poll.
Bowling Green suffered its first loss to Henderson County on Saturday, but was still a unanimous choice for the top spot in the girls’ poll.
South Warren is second with Barren County third. Russell County, which suffered its first loss on Monday, jumps to fourth with Glasgow fifth.
Logan County, Warren East, Greenwood, Edmonson County and Russellville round out the girls’ poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Elliott Pratt; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Chad Young of WKCT 930 AM in Bowling Green; Brian Talley of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Mansfield of SouthernKyPreps.com; and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Nine voters participated this week.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (8) 3-1 89 1
2. Bowling Green (1) 3-2 82 2
3. South Warren 4-1 67 4
4. Logan County 2-2 53 8
5. Glasgow 3-3 39 6
6. Barren County 3-2 35 5
7. Greenwood 2-2 34 3
8. Allen Co.-Scottsville 3-2 30 -
9. Butler County 4-0 17 -
10. Clinton County 4-2 16 -
Others receiving votes: Russell County 14, Russellville 9, Franklin-Simpson 6, Metcalfe County 4.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (9) 4-1 90 1
2. South Warren 4-1 73 3
3. Barren County 4-2 68 2
4. Russell County 5-1 52 10
5. Glasgow 4-2 51 4
6. Logan County 3-1 45 6
7. Warren East 4-1 34 5
8. Greenwood 3-2 30 8
9. Edmonson County 2-3 15 7
10. Russellville 4-1 12 -
Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 11, Allen County-Scottsville 8, Metcalfe County 3, Warren Central 2.
