The Bowling Green girls’ soccer team claimed the top seed in next month’s District 14 Tournament with a 4-0 win over Greenwood on Thursday at Drakes Creek Middle School.
Bowling Green (9-2-2 overall, 5-0 District 14) used a strong second half to pull away and finish unbeaten in district play in the regular season. It was the first win against Greenwood since 2018, snapping a string of seven straight losses.
“We are happy to have (the top seed),” BG coach Lisa Correa said. “It’s always a good game when we step on the field. It’s a district rival, so we were happy to get the win and get the number one seed for the district tournament.”
Greenwood (9-6, 3-1) was without five starters and head coach Zac Lechler, all quarantined due to Covid-19 protocols.
“It’s unfortunate, but it’s the cards we are dealt, the cards we play with,” Greenwood assistant coach David Parra said. “We knew what we were coming in with. We believe in this team. Bowling Green has a good strong team too, though. I think this game every year is going to be tough regardless of who is on the field. I think the girls we had today brought it. It was a big mental game for us too, knowing we didn’t have all the players we wanted and that’s OK. We came in with what we have and I think there is a lot to build off this game.”
The short-handed Lady Gators were able to keep within striking distance in the first half, with Bowling Green taking a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute on a free kick by Ella Farley.
It remained 1-0 until the second half, when Maggie Morris fired a header off a corner kick into the back of the net to make the score 2-0 in the 56th minute.
“We’ve been working on (set pieces) every week in practice,” Morris said. “I think we are finally getting the hang of it. We are ready to do that every single game.”
Morris added a second goal in the 65th minute and Devon Burr capped the scoring with a goal in the 78th minute.
“We felt good going into the second half,” Parra said. “The first 20 minutes of the second half was a good, tight, hard-fought battle. I think fatigue caught up with us and Bowling Green took advantage. Kudos to them.”
Bowling Green outshot Greenwood 18-6, with an 11-3 advantage in shots on goal.
Ellie Ramsing had seven saves for Greenwood. Jaycee Patterson had three saves for Bowling Green. The Lady Purples recorded shutouts in all four regular season district games.
“This defensive unit takes pride in keeping the ball out of the goal,” Correa said. “Jaycee did a great job for us in goal tonight and the four in front of her really took care of business. That’s what they need to do.”
Greenwood is scheduled to host Father Ryan (Tenn.) at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Bowling Green plays at Enworth (Tenn.) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.