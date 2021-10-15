It took less than six minutes to ease three years worth of frustration for Bowling Green's girls' soccer team Thursday night.
The Lady Purples scored two goals in quick succession in the first six minutes of the Region 4 championship game against Greenwood at Bowling Green Junior High, and that quick burst of offense proved enough to net a 2-1 victory and end the Lady Gators' three-year run as regional champions.
All those Greenwood championships came at the expense of the Lady Purples, who finished as runners-up from 2018-20 since last taking the title in 2017 -- by beating the Lady Gators, of course.
"I thought even during the warmup the girls were loose, they were in a good mindset, they were anxious to get the game started," Bowling Green coach Lisa Correa said. "We just decided to come out and attack and not play too much on our heels."
The Lady Purples earned a corner kick in the second minute and immediately capitalized when Maggie Morris -- named the tournament most valuable player after tallying eight goals and two assists in the three games -- outjumped a pack of players in the box and headed in a goal off Ella Farley's centering kick.
"I've scored a few corner kicks from my head and it really sets the tone for the game," Morris said. "I think it gets everyone excited. You know, it's a unique way to score and it's definitely a great way to start a game."
Buoyed by that early scoring strike, Bowling Green (16-4-2) pounced again less than four minutes later. Teegan Correa sent a crisp pass into the middle of the box toward Morris, who redirected to a waiting Reese Lowery at the top of the box. Lowery's shot -- almost a penalty kick in range -- sailed past Lady Gators goalkeeper Ellie Ramsing to double the Lady Purples' advantage to 2-0 with 34:50 left in the first half.
"It was a great ball by Teegan out wide, then Maggie got a touch on it and I finished it," Lowery said. "We just really wanted to get a goal out of the way to just get started really fast and keep up the intensity throughout the game. We just wanted to start quick."
Bowling Green's desire to force the issue early makes sense, considering the last time they faced Greenwood in the District 14 tournament championship last week. After battling to a 1-all tie through regulation and two overtimes, the Lady Gators prevailed in a penalty-kick shootout to claim a 2-1 win.
Greenwood (15-7-1) needed to press the attack, and the Lady Gators did push forward throughout the rest of the first half but couldn't break through.
The Lady Gators tried to maintain that pressure in the second half, with mixed success. In one sequence with about 23 minutes to go, Greenwood got three straight corner kicks but managed just one shot on goal that sailed wide.
The Lady Purples nearly went up 3-0 when Devon Burr sent a cross into Lowery in the box, but Ramsing (six saves) was there to pluck the skipping shot toward goal out of the air.
Finally with 2:46 to play, the Lady Gators caught a break when an odd bounce on a ball in the box momentarily froze Bowling Green keeper Jaycee Patterson (three saves) just long enough for Greenwood's Anna Drexel to collect the ball and push a shot into the net.
The Lady Gators tried to press the attack from there, but ran out of time.
"It was just back and forth," Greenwood coach Zac Lechler said. "We tried to change up our formation a little bit to get more numbers on the attack. I think they had actually dropped more numbers back too. I think we were able to push our way to a goal, but unfortunately it just wasn't enough today."
With the win, the Lady Purples advance to a first-round state matchup against host South Oldham, which won the Region 8 title Thursday with a 3-0 win over North Oldham.
Joining Morris on the all-Region 4 tournament team were teammates Ella Farley, Catherine Walker and Teegan Correa, along with Greenwood's Hannah Carter, Maggie Blair and Paige Hines, Barren County's Halle Hills and Ally Bell, Logan County's Kadyn Costello and Brady Alsup, Clinton County's Alicia Garcia, Todd County Central's Samantha Case, Glasgow's Kirsten Crowe and Monroe County's Meagan Petty.